PHOTOS: "Civil Saturday" protest disrupted when marshal is arrested by heavily armed Pittsburgh Police in unmarked van

Here are photos of the van that allegeded pulled up to the protesters and then the marshal was arrested https://t.co/aVKMhEqsjA https://t.co/AvUB02MaW1— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) August 15, 2020
It was a frightening moment for those fellow marshals and protesters involved.
According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Twitter account, the marshal was arrested for "obstructing highways and other public passages. Additional charges may be forthcoming."
Just before 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Police arrested a male during the protest.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 15, 2020
He faces a charge of Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages.
Additional charges may be forthcoming. https://t.co/M9IOHx1jTR
This is just another in a recent string of arrests of Black Lives Matter protesters and organizers here in Pittsburgh.
This week's Civil Saturday, calling for the amendment of PA Section 508, the end of the use of force of law enforcement, began and ended in Walnut Street in Shadyside, and traveled through Oakland, witnessed by University of Pittsburgh students who had just moved into their dorm rooms for the start of the fall semester.