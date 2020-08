PHOTOS: "Civil Saturday" protest disrupted when marshal is arrested by heavily armed Pittsburgh Police in unmarked van

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Protesters march through Oakland past the campus of Carnegie Mellon University.

Here are photos of the van that allegeded pulled up to the protesters and then the marshal was arrested https://t.co/aVKMhEqsjA https://t.co/AvUB02MaW1 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) August 15, 2020

Just before 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Police arrested a male during the protest.



He faces a charge of Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages.



Additional charges may be forthcoming. https://t.co/M9IOHx1jTR — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 15, 2020

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham University of Pittsburgh students look on after recently moving into their dorms.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham University of Pittsburgh students cheer from in front of Insomnia Cookies as the protest marches through Oakland.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Black, Young, and Educated co-founder, Nicholas Anglin, marches along Forbes Avenue in Oakland.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A Trump supporter yells at protesters near Mario's in Shadyside.

This week's "Civil Saturday" protest, the 11th consecutive demonstration organized by Pittsburgh's youth-led organization Black, Young, and Educated , was temporarily disrupted as the group of protesters marched through Oakland. While setting up a safe perimeter near the University of Pittsburgh Law building, protesters say a white, unmarked Ford Transit van with government plates and a black SUV filled with heavily armed officers grabbed one of the group's marshals (someone whose job is to help keep protesters safe during demonstrations), threw him into the van, and took off.It was a frightening moment for those fellow marshals and protesters involved.According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Twitter account, the marshal was arrested for "obstructing highways and other public passages. Additional charges may be forthcoming."This is just another in a recent string of arrests of Black Lives Matter protesters and organizers here in Pittsburgh.This week's Civil Saturday, calling for the amendment of PA Section 508, the end of the use of force of law enforcement, began and ended in Walnut Street in Shadyside, and traveled through Oakland, witnessed by University of Pittsburgh students who had just moved into their dorm rooms for the start of the fall semester.