PHOTOS: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate against MAGA boat parade

Anti-Trump protesters — including Pittsburgh political activist Prince Omowale, pictured in the center — demonstrate during a Trump boat rally that floated from the Hot Metal Bridge in the South Side to the North Shore on Sat., July 4, 2020.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Anti-Trump protesters — including Pittsburgh political activist Prince Omowale, pictured in the center — demonstrate during a Trump boat rally that floated from the Hot Metal Bridge in the South Side to the North Shore on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Anti-Trump protesters finally came face-to-face with a MAGA rally on the North Side on Saturday afternoon, leading to a heated shouting match nearly two hours after kicking off their demonstration against the group on the South Side that morning.

Organizers of the Fourth of July boat parade and rally for President Trump claimed more than 10,000 people had registered online to attend Saturday's event in Pittsburgh. It appears, however, they had been — as WESA's Chris Potter tweeted — “Tulsa'ed."

There were closer to 50 pro-Trump boats in attendance on Saturday morning near the South Side Works river trail along the Monongahela River, well under the 283 organizers expected. (Before a recent Tusla appearance, Trump said he had 1 million RSVPs, but not even 19,000 showed.)


“Shut It Down,” the anti-Trump protest, organized by Trans YOUniting, Project Matters, and LGBT Coalition, began lining up on the South Side around 10 a.m., six feet apart from each other, in groups no larger than 25 people. (A county order on Friday night canceled events with more than 25 people.)

Some flags spotted on boats included, “Women for Trump” and “Trump Train.” Pro-Trump attire worn by people in the boat rally included American flag bathing suits and tank tops.

Anti-Trump protesters gathered on the Hot Metal Bridge, as well as police with batons, helmets, and face shields. Pittsburgh Police issued warnings to protesters that if anyone threw anything over the bridge, they would be subject to arrest.

The group of pro-Trump boats then made their way to the North Shore, escorted by river police and the Coast Guard, and protesters dispersed and regrouped on the North Shore, where the Trump boat rally docked and where the two groups met face-to-face for the first time that day.


The protesters and Trump supporters then started to yell back and forth at each other, and Pittsburgh Police in full riot gear, along with four mounted Pittsburgh Police officers, separated the two groups.

Most of the protesters dispersed and were advised to hydrate and eat something before joining the 3 p.m. Civil Saturdays protest later that afternoon.
Jalina McClarin leads chants as she marches down the Hot Metal Bridge walkway amidst a line of both protesters and Pittsburgh police officers.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jalina McClarin leads chants as she marches down the Hot Metal Bridge walkway amidst a line of both protesters and Pittsburgh police officers.
Four mounted Pittsburgh Police officers separate the Anti-Trump protesters from the MAGA boat rally on the North Shore.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Four mounted Pittsburgh Police officers separate the Anti-Trump protesters from the MAGA boat rally on the North Shore.
Pittsburgh activist Lorenzo Rulli
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh activist Lorenzo Rulli
Pittsburgh activist Lorenzo Rulli speaks to a group of pro-Trump supporters on the North Shore.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh activist Lorenzo Rulli speaks to a group of pro-Trump supporters on the North Shore.
