PHOTOS: Allegheny County helps clinch end to Trump presidency; Pittsburghers take to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win

By

click to enlarge Marchers with the “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” group join union employees as they cross the 10th Street Bridge from the South Side into Downtown Pittsburgh. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Marchers with the “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” group join union employees as they cross the 10th Street Bridge from the South Side into Downtown Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania, and specifically Allegheny County, has been at the center of the universe this past week. And on Saturday, hundreds gathered in the South Side of Pittsburgh to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' projected win.

Two groups had planned demonstrations in the South Side on Saturday, both beginning around 1 p.m. What first started as a call for action for votes to be counted turned into a celebration as media called the presidential race for Biden and Harris on Saturday morning, thanks in part to the votes of residents of Allegheny County.

An "Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted" action, hosted by multiple Pittsburgh activist groups, began near South Side Works at 27th Street, while various union organizations began a "Voters Decided" rally and march on 19th Street before combining forces and having their voices heard throughout the neighborhood, complete with DJ QRX on a trailer.


A total of about three miles were walked after marchers made their way across the 10th Street Bridge and ended in front of the City-County Building, a location for many of this year's protests and actions.

The march was one of multiple events held in neighborhoods across the city celebrating Biden's win and Allegheny County's role in the election, including impromptu events that included dancing in the streets in Squirrel Hill and Regent Square.

However, even though today's mood was largely celebratory, some speakers during today's rally and march also reminded the crowd that there is still much more work to be done.

“Hatred is still alive," Pittsburgh activist Chrissy Carter told the crowd at the City-County Building this afternoon. "It does not go away just because there is a Democrat in office."
click to enlarge Tanisha Long leads the marchers through East Carson Street in the South Side. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Tanisha Long leads the marchers through East Carson Street in the South Side.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Michael Brookins leads chants through downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Michael Brookins leads chants through downtown.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Sue Scanlon, with Pittsburghers for Public Transit, gathers with marchers downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sue Scanlon, with Pittsburghers for Public Transit, gathers with marchers downtown.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

