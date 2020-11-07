PHOTOS: Allegheny County helps clinch end to Trump presidency; Pittsburghers take to the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Marchers with the “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” group join union employees as they cross the 10th Street Bridge from the South Side into Downtown Pittsburgh.

A total of about three miles were walked after marchers made their way across the 10th Street Bridge and ended in front of the City-County Building, a location for many of this year's protests and actions.

“Hatred is still alive," Pittsburgh activist Chrissy Carter told the crowd at the City-County Building this afternoon. "It does not go away just because there is a Democrat in office."

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Tanisha Long leads the marchers through East Carson Street in the South Side.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Michael Brookins leads chants through downtown.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Sue Scanlon, with Pittsburghers for Public Transit, gathers with marchers downtown.

