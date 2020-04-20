 PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

By

click to enlarge The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20.
Today, about 120 protesters took to Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen its businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters stood on the sidewalks in front of the City-County Building, as several Pittsburgh Police Officers looked on.

Another dozen or so cars drove back and forth on Grant Street during the protest, which lasted well over an hour. Cars honked and displayed signs as they drove by. Armed civilians also attended the protest. No incidents were reported.

Since yesterday, Pennsylvania has seen 948 new coronavirus cases and Allegheny County has seen seven new cases. A total of 33,232 coronavirus cases have hit Pennsylvania, among one of the highest totals of any state in the nation. More than 1,200 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19, including 55 residents in Allegheny County.


Below is a gallery of today's protest.

click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020

Speaking of...

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Councilors introduce countywide paid sick-leave legislation

Pittsburgh residents express frustration over PPE litter found throughout city

By Amanda Waltz

Discarded latex PPE gloves in the Aldi parking lot in Garfield
More »

Readers also liked…

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

A vigil for inmates who have died at Allegheny County Jail

Vigil held at Point State Park for those who have passed away inside the Allegheny County Jail

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

Allegheny County is sending all county voters mail-in ballot applications with prepaid postage

By Ryan Deto

Fine Wine &amp; Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

Fine Wine & Good Spirits offers curbside pickup, if you can get through the jammed phone lines

By Hannah Lynn

Discarded latex PPE gloves in the Aldi parking lot in Garfield

Pittsburgh residents express frustration over PPE litter found throughout city

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation