PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20.
Today, about 120 protesters took to Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen its businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters stood on the sidewalks in front of the City-County Building, as several Pittsburgh Police Officers looked on.
Another dozen or so cars drove back and forth on Grant Street during the protest, which lasted well over an hour. Cars honked and displayed signs as they drove by. Armed civilians
also attended the protest. No incidents were reported.
Since yesterday, Pennsylvania has seen 948 new coronavirus cases and Allegheny County has seen seven new cases. A total of 33,232 coronavirus cases have hit Pennsylvania, among one of the highest totals of any state in the nation. More than 1,200 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19, including 55 residents in Allegheny County.
Below is a gallery of today's protest.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The 'Take Back Control' rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20, 2020