PHOTOS: A Night of Professional Boxing with the "Ukrainian Pitbull"

Fists flew, the crowd went wild, and a belt was handed out inside the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church's Cathedral Room for a night of professional boxing in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.



Two amateur fights and five professional bouts filled the sold-out show put on by Integrity Fighter Management on Sat., Nov. 13.



The feature match of the evening was between Oleh Dovhun, the "Ukrainian Pitbull," a Ukrainian native who has been calling Pittsburgh home for years, and Baltimore's Glenn Dezern for the World Boxing Association/North American Boxing Association's Super Bantamweight Title.



The 100-90 win by Dovhun guaranteed him a Top 15 ranking in the world by the WBA.

