PHOTOS: A Night of Professional Boxing with the "Ukrainian Pitbull"

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Fists flew, the crowd went wild, and a belt was handed out inside the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church's Cathedral Room for a night of professional boxing in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

Two amateur fights and five professional bouts filled the sold-out show put on by Integrity Fighter Management on Sat., Nov. 13.

The feature match of the evening was between Oleh Dovhun, the "Ukrainian Pitbull," a Ukrainian native who has been calling Pittsburgh home for years, and Baltimore's Glenn Dezern for the World Boxing Association/North American Boxing Association's Super Bantamweight Title.

The 100-90 win by Dovhun guaranteed him a Top 15 ranking in the world by the WBA.
