 PHOTOS: 15 signs that caught our eye during today's protest in East Liberty | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: 15 signs that caught our eye during today's protest in East Liberty

By

click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality

Tags

Latest in News

A short guide to voting in Allegheny County during a global pandemic

By Ryan Deto

A short guide to voting in Allegheny County during a global pandemic

Give to these local organizations to help with bail funds, therapy costs, and legal support

By Hannah Lynn

A sticker Downtown

After George Floyd protests, Pittsburgh church leaders call for action during prayer vigil for racial justice and reconciliation

By Amanda Waltz

Worshipers raise their hands during a community prayer vigil for racial justice and reconciliation at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church on May 31, 2020.

Protest honoring George Floyd brings thousands to Downtown Pittsburgh; ends in destruction not supported by protest organizers

By Ryan Deto

Thousands gather in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., May 30 to protest the death of George Floyd.
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Thousands gather in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., May 30 to protest the death of George Floyd.

Protest honoring George Floyd brings thousands to Downtown Pittsburgh; ends in destruction not supported by protest organizers

By Ryan Deto

Why Bernie Sanders (and Tulsi Gabbard) are still on the primary election ballot

Why Bernie Sanders (and Tulsi Gabbard) are still on the primary election ballot

By Hannah Lynn

KDKA Radio's 'combative' editorial strategy has employees and listeners worried about the historic station's legacy

KDKA Radio's 'combative' editorial strategy has employees and listeners worried about the historic station's legacy

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation