PHOTOS: 15 signs that caught our eye during the protest in East Liberty

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jordan Snowden
Pittsburghers marched through East Liberty on Mon., June 1, to protest police brutality