PHOTO ESSAY: Celebrating Women's History Month through images of Pittsburgh immigrants

I interviewed and photographed six women from the six habitable continents, each representing a different age range. In one photo, they show where they are from in their attire or a flag in the background, a location that is quintessentially Pittsburgh. In the other photo, they are posing in the International Women’s Day “Equal for Each” stance in solidarity with women of the regions they represent, but most importantly Pittsburgh.
Grace Margarita Betancourt Jones
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? Pitt has a large international program that my mother was interested in.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Venezuela have the same role of women in United States. Housewives, mother, daughters. Their work outside home contributes to the progress of our society. There are women who are political leaders. There are others who are entrepreneurs.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? To me, this means that we have opportunities to be the same and to be treated the same! Have a voice. Be equal.
Name a woman you admire: My mother
Mihaela Stefanova
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 1999
Why did you leave your country? Better job opportunities
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? We had friends who helped us get settled in the U.S.
What is the role of women in your country? Bulgarian women live in a society that is customarily patriarchal. While Bulgaria is often described as a patriarchal society, women may have substantial authority in household budgeting or agricultural decision making. Both men and women have the right to vote and own property.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? I believe women deserve the same rights and equality as men in every aspect.
Name a woman you admire. [Australian activist, evangelist, author, and speaker] Christine Caine
Yulin Ceraso, aka Jessie
Why did you leave your country? For school. I attended Geneva College.
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? At the encouragement of teachers, I came to Geneva College, an affiliate with Christ College in Taiwan where I was in school.
What is the role of women in your country? Similar to the role of women in the U.S. only that the women in Taiwan are more timid, shy, and not as outspoken as the American women.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? I wasn’t raised feeling unequal to men. I have never really experienced a situation where women are treated unequal. I have heard about the unequal pay for men and women. I can’t prove it, but I have heard that it is happening.
Name a woman you admire. My mother. A teacher, an artist, an author, and a strong woman.
Charlize Patience Etap
Why did you leave your country? We could have better healthcare and schooling.
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? Because my father came here for his college and because there was Children’s Hospital and we could go there for our sickle cell disease.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Uganda are to make the food, raise the kids, and support your husband.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? What International Women’s Day means to me is to treat women with respect and equally, with no discrimination between different skin colors and to show love to every women in your life.
Name a woman you admire. My mother
Breanna Morgan Jones, aka Bree
Why did you leave your country? To study dance at Point Park University
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? [Point Park is] one of the top dance schools in the United States.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Australia are and strong and independent!
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? That everyone, regardless of your gender, is equal. Equal rights, equal pay, equal everything!
Name a woman you admire. My mother