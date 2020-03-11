 PHOTO ESSAY: Celebrating Women's History Month through images of Pittsburgh immigrants | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTO ESSAY: Celebrating Women's History Month through images of Pittsburgh immigrants

A Visual Expedition: Charlize Patience Etap from Kampala, Uganda
A Visual Expedition: Charlize Patience Etap from Kampala, Uganda
I moved from Kenya to Pittsburgh for school in 2004. It's changed a lot since then, particularly in its treatment of new immigrants, evolving to be a more welcoming place to people from other parts of the world. While there is room for growth, no doubt, it wouldn’t be right not to acknowledge the changes I’ve seen and appreciated since I arrived. More than 15 years after I moved to Pittsburgh, it is a city I call home, where I am now a business co-owner and photographer.

Self portrait by May Lebo, posed in the International Women's Day "Equal for Each" stance
Self portrait by May Lebo, posed in the International Women's Day "Equal for Each" stance
To honor International Women’s Day and Women's History Month, I put together a photography collection featuring women from all over the world who have moved to Pittsburgh and now, like myself, call it home. From my experience and that of some of the women featured, most of the locals we have interacted with don't know who is here in Pittsburgh. They don’t know who is working alongside them to make this city a better place. I want to put a face to these women who are your neighbors, friends, attendants, employees, etc., and join together to celebrate our experiences.

I interviewed and photographed six women from the six habitable continents, each representing a different age range. In one photo, they show where they are from in their attire or a flag in the background, a location that is quintessentially Pittsburgh. In the other photo, they are posing in the International Women’s Day “Equal for Each” stance in solidarity with women of the regions they represent, but most importantly Pittsburgh.


A Visual Expedition: Grace Margarita Betancourt Jones, photographed in a scarf patterned with the Venezuelan flag
A Visual Expedition: Grace Margarita Betancourt Jones, photographed in a scarf patterned with the Venezuelan flag

Grace Margarita Betancourt Jones

from Caracas, Venezuela
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 1981
Why did you leave your country? I left because of school.
 Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? Pitt has a large international program that my mother was interested in.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Venezuela have the same role of women in United States. Housewives, mother, daughters. Their work outside home contributes to the progress of our society. There are women who are political leaders. There are others who are entrepreneurs. 
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? To me, this means that we have opportunities to be the same and to be treated the same! Have a voice. Be equal.
Name a woman you admire: My mother

A Visual Expedition: Mihaela Stefanova, photographed with the Bulgarian landscape on a fan
A Visual Expedition: Mihaela Stefanova, photographed with the Bulgarian landscape on a fan

Mihaela Stefanova

from Shumen, Bulgaria
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 1999
Why did you leave your country? Better job opportunities
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? We had friends who helped us get settled in the U.S.
What is the role of women in your country? Bulgarian women live in a society that is customarily patriarchal. While Bulgaria is often described as a patriarchal society, women may have substantial authority in household budgeting or agricultural decision making. Both men and women have the right to vote and own property. 
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? I believe women deserve the same rights and equality as men in every aspect.
Name a woman you admire. [Australian activist, evangelist, author, and speaker] Christine Caine

A Visual Expedition: Yulin Ceraso, photographed with a Chinese blouse also worn by women from Taiwan
A Visual Expedition: Yulin Ceraso, photographed with a Chinese blouse also worn by women from Taiwan

Yulin Ceraso, aka Jessie

from Taipei, Taiwan
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 1996
Why did you leave your country? For school. I attended Geneva College.
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? At the encouragement of teachers, I came to Geneva College, an affiliate with Christ College in Taiwan where I was in school.
What is the role of women in your country? Similar to the role of women in the U.S. only that the women in Taiwan are more timid, shy, and not as outspoken as the American women.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? I wasn’t raised feeling unequal to men. I have never really experienced a situation where women are treated unequal. I have heard about the unequal pay for men and women. I can’t prove it, but I have heard that it is happening.
Name a woman you admire. My mother. A teacher, an artist, an author, and a strong woman.


A Visual Expedition: Charlize Patience Etap, photographed in an East African outfit called a Kitenge
A Visual Expedition: Charlize Patience Etap, photographed in an East African outfit called a Kitenge

Charlize Patience Etap

from Kampala, Uganda
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 2011
Why did you leave your country? We could have better healthcare and schooling.
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? Because my father came here for his college and because there was Children’s Hospital and we could go there for our sickle cell disease.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Uganda are to make the food, raise the kids, and support your husband.
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? What International Women’s Day means to me is to treat women with respect and equally, with no discrimination between different skin colors and to show love to every women in your life.
Name a woman you admire. My mother

A Visual Expedition: Breanna Morgan Jones, photographed with the Australian flag
A Visual Expedition: Breanna Morgan Jones, photographed with the Australian flag

Breanna Morgan Jones, aka Bree

from Cronulla, New South Wales, Australia
What year did you move to Pittsburgh? 2016
 Why did you leave your country? To study dance at Point Park University 
Of all places in the U.S., why Pittsburgh? [Point Park is] one of the top dance schools in the United States.
What is the role of women in your country? Women in Australia are and strong and independent! 
The International Women’s Day theme is “Each for Equal.” What does that mean to you? That everyone, regardless of your gender, is equal. Equal rights, equal pay, equal everything!
Name a woman you admire. My mother


May Lebo’s full photo essay, A Visual Expedition: The Show, is on display now through the end of March at Tu Y Yo Cafe, and includes an additional portrait. 3447 Harts Run Road, Glenshaw. Free. facebook.com/tu.y.yo.cafe.



