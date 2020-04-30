 PG&H launches online store to support Pittsburgh makers and artists | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PG&H launches online store to support Pittsburgh makers and artists

By

click to enlarge Atiya Jones of TwentyTwenty Studio - PHOTO: PG&H
Photo: PG&H
Atiya Jones of TwentyTwenty Studio

As local artists and makers face months of lost income, some supporters are trying to create new opportunities for them to stay afloat. Now, PG&H has launched an online store to support artists and makers impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The new effort from PG&H, a project by Bridgeway Capital’s Creative Business Accelerator and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, currently features locally made and designed products by 18 makers and artists. The store gives customers another way to buy products previously available in the PG&H Downtown storefront, which has been selling Pittsburgh-made art, housewares, décor, and more since opening in October 2018. Like many businesses, the store is now closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Among the featured items are candles by Cord + Iron and Island Fresh Skincare, ceramics by FD Pottery and Janet Watkins Ceramics, and stationary by Gingerly Press, as well as art by Atiya Jones of TwentyTwenty Studio, Kelly Malone, and KLoRebel. There's also jewelry by Edo Scribes & Pleasantries, Collarbone Jewelry, and Lisa Giuliani of Lock House Studio.


“As a full-time maker that usually relies on selling my work in-person at markets, it has been absolutely key to have another outlet like PG&H help to sell the work,” says Giuliani in a press release. “They are helping to build and diversify my market at a critical time for my small business. I feel like I have someone in my corner; it makes me feel like I am not doing this all alone.”
click to enlarge Lisa Giuliani of Lock House Studio - PHOTO: PG&H
Photo: PG&H
Lisa Giuliani of Lock House Studio
PG&H isn't the only arts and maker accelerator turning to online sales. Make + Matter recently launched a webshop after the COVID-19 shutdown temporarily closed its Lawrenceville-based brick-and-mortar location.

PG&H manager Samantha Stickle believes going online was the best way to continue the platform's dedication to Pittsburgh artists and makers.

“Launching this online store at a time when our physical storefront is closed, and pop-up markets and arts festivals are being canceled or postponed, is a great way for us to continue to support these makers, especially those who don’t have online shopping capabilities already in place,” says Stickle.

