 Petition asks Central Catholic to reverse hair-ban that a student says is ‘outdated’ and unfairly targets Black students | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Petition asks Central Catholic to reverse hair-ban that a student says is ‘outdated’ and unfairly targets Black students

By

click to enlarge JD Younger - COURTESY: CHANGE.ORG
Courtesy: Change.org
JD Younger
This week, JD Younger called out his high school for a rule in its handbook that bans braids, locks, and twists at Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School. He told WPXI that the rule is "outdated" and unfairly targets Black students.

Since making the story public, Younger has started a petition on Change.org and has received thousands of signatures. Yesterday, the petition had about 3,800 signatures. Today, as of print, it’s up to more than 8,400.

“This is a Christian Catholic institute. Is God going to deny me because I have dreads, plaits, or twists?” said Younger to WPXI.


According to a press release from Change.org, another Pittsburgher, Dante Alexzander, said the rule “targets the African-American students more [than] anybody seeing as that mainly African-Americans wear their hair in dreads, twists, locs, etc.”

Central Catholic is a private high school for boys located in Oakland. The school's website says its goal is to foster “a life of faith and learning that develops leaders rooted in the Gospel values of integrity, respect, service, justice, and peace.”

According to Central Catholic's handbook, “Hair must be its natural color, clean, neatly combed, not totally covering the ears or eyes, or falling below the shirt collar. Sideburns may not extend below the ear or extend forward toward the cheek. Shaved heads or hairstyles with designs, patterns, lines, weaves, spikes, braids, locks, twists, or ponytails are not permitted. Closely cut sides and top (military style) are permitted. Hair shall not exceed 2 1/2 inches from the scalp.”

Central Catholic principal Tony Baginski issued a statement to WPXI that read: “Our Student / Parent handbook covers a wide range of policies and procedures. As a private, Diocesan high school, Central Catholic enforces a dress code, which includes policies on hairstyles and facial hair. Students and parents agree to abide by these policies when their son is enrolled at Central Catholic, and they sign a Memorandum of Understanding at the beginning of each school year. The dress-code requirements are all-encompassing, and are not intended to single out any one individual.”


Younger is a football player at Central Catholic, and he joins other high school athletes to call out hair-style bans. In Chula Vista, Calif., a student criticized a similar hair ban, and the school reversed its policy this week.

Speaking of...

Why Pittsburgh’s signature beer style should be brown ale

By Ryan Deto

Why Pittsburgh’s signature beer style should be brown ale

Pittsburgh Year in Review: 2019 in Pictures

By Jared Wickerham

Mark Barron #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field against the Miami Dolphins.

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that.

By Hannah Lynn

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that.

Candidate Jerry Dickinson backs Green New Deal, criticizes Rep. Mike Doyle's lack of support

By Hannah Lynn

Jerry Dickinson, congressional candidate challenging Mike Doyle
More »

Readers also liked…

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

Furry friends: Pittsburgh restaurants welcome Anthrocon furries with specials, signs and long straws

By Lauren Ortego

Pittsburgh furry Rika in Pizza Parma’s Furryland

@Housesofpittsburgh Instagram account features local neighborhood gems

By Hannah Lynn

A photograph by Annie Perricole, featured on @HousesOfPittsburgh’s Instagram account
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

The results are in: Here's who's using medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, and why

By Ryan Deto

Anthony Hardison in front of Liberty Point Apartments

The displacement of Anthony Hardison from his Lawrenceville apartment is a microcosm of a neighborhood epidemic

By Ryan Deto

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that.

In Pa., it's legal for medical students to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without consent. A new bill aims to change that.

By Hannah Lynn

Jerry Dickinson, congressional candidate challenging Mike Doyle

Candidate Jerry Dickinson backs Green New Deal, criticizes Rep. Mike Doyle's lack of support

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation