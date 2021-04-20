Personalized mimosas for Mother's Day, a rooftop beer garden reopens, and other Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Image: courtesy of Threadbare Cider and Mead Mother’s Day Brunch mimosas from Threadbare Cider and Mead

Threadbare has announced three ways to celebrate Mother’s Day at their location. The first is a Mother’s Day brunch that allows visitors to build their own cider mimosa with choices of several seasonal juices and Threadbare ciders. There will also be traditional brunch items and Spirit bagels for sale. The second is a Mother’s Day Cider Bundle that includes three of their popular ciders: Hey Sweetie, Bouquet de Rose, and Farmhouse, plus a $10 gift card. The third option is a Mother’s Day Suncatcher class where you can create a beautiful fused glass suncatcher with Pittsburgh Glass Center.The Biergarten at Hotel Monaco has reopened as of Thu., April 15, and is boasting a new menu with specialty cocktails. Food items include the new Biergarten Griddle Burger, Hard Cider-marinated chicken, and a Shrimp Roll with spicy cocktail mayo. Their classic favorites will still be available. The new cocktail menu has yet to be released. Opening hours have been set as Thu.-Sat. from 5-9 p.m.The local hydroponics vertical farming company Fifth Season added a new Caesar Shakeup salad to its offerings. This salad includes crunchy romaine lettuce, a classic creamy Caesar dressing, and pretzel bites for an updated twist. The salad comes with easy prep, as you just have to add the ingredients together and shake in the container. These salads are now available for purchase at retailers like Giant Eagle/Market District, or you can subscribe to their delivery service and save.It looks like a new fast snack and grocery delivery service has hit the Pittsburgh area. Zingbasket promises to deliver beer, snacks, and groceries to you through their app. Download by going to their Instagram or your phone’s app store and you’ll be one step closer to having your food and drink needs at your fingertips.The Kelly Strayhorn Theater has announced its KST Eats Restaurant Loyalty Program, an initiative that “aims to create a promotional partnership with restaurants, bars, and hotels” in the East Liberty neighborhood. Every two weeks, there will be a promotional special from one of the restaurants or bars KST has partnered with sent to subscribers' email. When patronizing the establishment, mention the KST loyalty program before checkout and enjoy your food and beverage. Participating restaurants include TANA, Everyday’s a Sunday, Mola, People’s Indian, Casa Brasil, Kelly's Bar & Lounge, and many more.