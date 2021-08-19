 Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path

As one of Pittsburgh’s largest employers with more than 1,500 employees in Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia, Peoples Natural Gas strives to make an impact in the Pittsburgh community. That takes shape in the services they provide, but also in the effort they have made to be one of the most stable, secure employers in the area for Pittsburghers of all backgrounds.

Peoples has made a commitment to their current and future workforce and company culture by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion among their employees and future hires. They also offer continuous training, hold importance to proper working conditions, create opportunities for employees to grow in their fields and to develop a career path.

Peoples looks to represent the diversity of Pittsburgh in everything they do. From entry-level roles to upper management, they strive for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to be a part of the Peoples family. “It is so very important to hire, train and promote diverse employees within Peoples. The ability to share and educate each other on the nuances and characteristics we demonstrate at work improves our combined efforts,” said Monica Alston, Manager, Operations Construction & Administration. Peoples is actively offering and searching for residents within the City of Pittsburgh to apply for these roles, and they offer help to guide you in being a successful part of their team.


One of the things that separates Peoples from other companies is the active commitment to training and making sure their employees develop and thrive within their roles. They provide extensive on-the-job training that allows employees to feel comfortable performing their jobs. This training also encourages those in Pittsburgh who may not have an entire resume full of relevant work experience to still feel comfortable applying!

These are just some of the reasons why Peoples employees often settle into a stable and long-lasting career with the company. Between the extensive training, the competitive pay and benefits, and the active and ongoing promotion from within by current employees, it’s no wonder that many employees have been members of the Peoples family for more than two decades.


So if you’re looking to be a part of your community and work in a role that offers growth potential, look for Peoples. As Manager of Construction Operations John Walko says, “We provide gas service to a diverse community. If we hire from within those communities, we get employees who take pride in their work. Our employees need to come from all walks of life. As a manager of a large work group at Peoples, I get to see the benefit of having a strong, diverse work group that strives to reach common goals. I have an appreciation for all employees who work together, share values and put in the effort to accomplish tasks as a team.”

With that in mind, Peoples is looking for more new employees from within the City of Pittsburgh to join the ranks. These entry-level positions, like the currently open Fitter/Laborer positions in Gibsonia, Kittanning and Wilkinsburg, provide training, stability, and competitive wages and benefits to those who take on the role. With multiple openings available, including many field positions around the city, Peoples Natural Gas has an opportunity for you!


For more information about Peoples Natural Gas open positions, visit their career page here.

