Pennsylvania's most popular spirits as told by state store sales

Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog, 1.75 L, 89,532 units sold, $1,502,132 in state store sales. Bluecoat Dry Gin, 750 mL, 52,673 units sold, $1,416,642 in state store sales. Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog, 750 mL, 142,362 units sold, $1,256,808 in state store sales. Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, 750 mL, 45,481 units sold, $1,188,910 in state store sales. Leroux Jezynowka Blackberry Brandy, 1.75 L, 51,663 units sold, $999,468 in state store sales.

Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery Concord, 750 mL, 54,166 units sold, $589,000 in state store sales. The Winery at Wilcox Clarion River Red, 1.5L, 34,427 units sold, $518,492 in state store sales. Daily's Jamaican Smile Frozen Cocktail Pouch, 296 mL, 120,727 units sold, $351,457 in state store sales. Franklin Hill Vineyards Sir Walter’s Red, 750 mL, 24,953 units sold, $310,872 in state store sales. Daily's Blue Hawaiian Frozen Cocktail Pouch, 296 mL, 99,147 units sold, $292,151 in state store sales.

In just a few days, New Year’s Eve will be upon us again.Before you head out to the store to make your last-minute alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage purchases, here’s a look at what Pennsylvanians bought the most, according to the annual report, issued by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.If purchases are any indicator, unflavored vodka and bourbon are far and away Pennsylvania’s top choices for spirits, with the next closest competing beverage more than $150,000 behind in dollar-for-dollar sales.While these products topped sales in the 2019-20 fiscal year, PLCB reported that flavored whiskey (37.2%), spiced rum (24.7%) and cognac (18.9%) saw the largest growth from the 2018-19 fiscal year.Among 53 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, unflavored vodka was the spirit of choice in the 2020-21 fiscal year. American whiskey was the top spirit in the remaining 13 counties, which include Adams, Bedford, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Mifflin, Perry, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, and Venango counties.According to the Liquor Control Board's annual report, Cognac (67.6%), silver or blanco tequila (55.7%) and flavored whiskey (32.7%) saw the largest dollar sales growth over the prior fiscal year.Rounding out the top 5 Pennsylvania-made spirits were:Below are the top 5 Pennsylvania wines in the 2020-21 fiscal year.