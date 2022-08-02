 Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers

By

click to enlarge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law has survived a constitutional challenge by Republican officials who voted for it three years ago. 

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state Legislature did not overstep its authority when it passed the 2019 law that permits anyone to vote by mail without an excuse. 

The 5-2 decision reverses a Commonwealth Court order that would have invalidated the law.

Commonwealth Court declared the law, known as Act 77, unconstitutional in a 3-2 January decision, as it ruled on two challenges to the law — one brought by the Republican lawmakers, as well as a separate one from Bradford County Commissioner Doug McClinko.

It was approved in a deal between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf, in which lawmakers voted for no-excuse mail-in balloting and Wolf agreed to end straight-ticket voting, in which voters can vote for all of the candidates of a party together.

The Commonwealth Court, in a majority decision by Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, found that the Pennsylvania Constitution requires voters to appear at the polls in person unless they have one of a number of excuses specified in amendments that allow voting by absentee ballot.

In the opinion by the Supreme Court majority, Justice Christine Donohue wrote that the five justices found no restriction in the constitution on the Legislature’s ability to create mail-in voting.

Chief Justice Max Baer and justices Debra Todd, David Wecht, and Kevin Doherty joined in the majority opinion. Justices Sallie Mundy and Kevin Brobson filed dissenting opinions.

Peter Hall is a senior reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Speaking of...

On anniversary of last minimum wage increase, advocates call for a raise

By Cassie Miller

On anniversary of last minimum wage increase, advocates call for a raise

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

By Audrey Carleton

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

By Marley Parish

Gov. Tom Wolf signs Pennsylvania state budget

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade
More »

Tags

Latest in Politics

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

By Ariana Figueroa

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans

By Ariana Figueroa

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans

Pittsburgh’s Jewish community calls out Mastriano’s activity on prominent ‘hate speech’ platform

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh’s Jewish community calls out Mastriano’s activity on prominent ‘hate speech’ platform

Pittsburgh protects abortion providers from out-of-state investigations

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh protects abortion providers from out-of-state investigations
More »
More Politics »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 27- 2, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

By Ladimir Garcia

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh sex worker on why monkeypox vaccine access needs expanded

Pittsburgh sex worker on why monkeypox vaccine access needs expanded

By Jessie Sage

Delta Foundation drops "Pittsburgh Pride" trademarking efforts

Delta Foundation drops "Pittsburgh Pride" trademarking efforts

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation