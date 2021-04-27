 Pennsylvania to lose one congressional seat as 2020 Census data begins trickling in | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania to lose one congressional seat as 2020 Census data begins trickling in

By

click to enlarge pa-congressional-seat.jpg
Data from the 24th decennial census concludes that Pennsylvania will lose a congressional seat in the next reapportionment effort, U.S. Census Bureau officials confirmed Monday.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states to lose seats, along with New York, California, Illinois, Michigan, West Virginia and Ohio.

The Keystone state logged a reapportionment population (which includes overseas residents) of 13,011,844 and a resident population of 13,002,700.
click to enlarge U.S. Census Bureau population map
U.S. Census Bureau population map
Despite a 2.4% increase in resident population, Pennsylvania could not beat out the growing population in other states to hold on to its 18 Congressional seats.


As the news of the data was announced, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in Pennsylvania began calling for the elimination of north-central Pennsylvania’s sprawling 15th Congressional District.

The seat is now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee.

“With Pennsylvania’s loss of population over the past decade, particularly in the central, northern, and southwestern regions, the National Democratic Redistricting (NDRC) strongly believes that the 15th Congressional District … should be eliminated. Given population shifts within the Commonwealth, eliminating the 15th district provides the best opportunity to minimize the impact on representation in surrounding districts,” the group’s Pennsylvania state director, Fernando Treviño, said.

“Currently, Pennsylvania law puts state legislators in charge of the redistricting process, which is, of course, a major conflict of interest. As we saw last decade, the congressional map that was drawn by Republicans in the legislature was one of the most egregiously gerrymandered in the country,” Treviño continued. “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ultimately struck down that gerrymandered map, proving that a lawsuit can ensure fair and equal representation, but we should not have to rely on a lawsuit to get it. NDRC will do everything in our power to ensure that there is a fair and transparent process that results in maps where both parties must compete to win the support of Pennsylvanians at the polls.”


The national population now stands at 331,449,281 people. The national rate of population growth has decreased since from 9.7% in 2010 to 7.4% in the 2020 census count. Census officials confirmed that this is the second lowest rate of growth in U.S. history.

The average population per Congressional representative is now 761,169, an increase of 50,402 from 2010 data.
click to enlarge State population data debuts after months of delays to the Census count - CAPITAL-STAR SCREENSHOT
Capital-Star Screenshot
State population data debuts after months of delays to the Census count
The population counts come after months of delay caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “anomalies” in the data and shortened deadlines and natural disasters.

Despite the hurdles, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters in a briefing Monday that she transmitted the results of the state population count to President Joe Biden.

“I assured the president that the census was complete and accurate,” she said.

Dr. Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau, told reporters that the bureau is “confident” that data is accurate and meets their high quality standards.


Redistricting data and population demographics will be released at a later date, the bureau confirmed.
Cassie Miller is a reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star where this story first appeared.

Trending

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron
East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community
Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

By Amanda Waltz

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

Bill aiding abuse survivors clears Pennsylvania Senate hurdle. But will it see a vote?

By Elizabeth Hardison

Victims of child sex abuse and their allies rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, where they pressured the Senate to vote on a proposal granting them two years to revive old cases in court.

Activists are no longer confined to Zoom and are returning to the state Capitol to hold lawmakers to account

By Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison

Rally for marijuana legalization held on April 20 at Harrisburg Capitol building

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

By Dani Janae

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

By Amanda Waltz

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps

Pa. GOP leaders to fundraise with controversial Western Pa. rep they called to resign

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron

Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron

By Ryan Deto

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

By Kaycee Orwig

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

By Amanda Waltz

Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map

Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation