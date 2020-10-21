Pennsylvania State Senate District 37: Pam Iovino vs. Devlin Robinson

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams

Pam Iovino



Devlin Robinson



Pennsylvania's 37th State Senate District covers Mt. Lebanon, Whitehall, Jefferson Hills, South Park, Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair, Peters, Sewickley, Leetsdale, Aleppo, Thornburg, Rosslyn Farms, and Western Allegheny County, excluding Coraopolis. State Sen. Pam Iovino is the incumbent.Democratic incumbent is a Navy veteran who served as congressional liaison for the Navy, where she educated representatives on Naval issues. Appointed to Assistant Secretary in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in 2004 by President George W. Bush. Grew up in Whitehall, and now lives Mt. Lebanon.Supports Gov. Wolf’s push to immediately raise Pa. minimum wage to $12/hour, then up to $15/hour over six years. Wants to increase investment in career and technical training programs. Backs incentive programs to grow small and minority-owned businesses.Says we need a “fair tax system to continue to fund essential state programs, such as education and human services.” Believes there are too many loopholes to the state's high corporate income tax. Supports efforts to provide property tax relief for seniors.Backs the PA CARES Plan that would provide $2.6 billion in funding to colleges, schools, frontline workers, nursing homes, small businesses, historically disadvantaged communities, local EMS and first responders, and landlords and renters. Says “we’ll only succeed in defeating COVID if we put politics aside and focus on a bipartisan recovery.”President Barack Obama, Gov. Tom Wolf, Joe Biden, Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council, Pennsylvania State Education Association, United Mine Workers of America, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Planned Parenthood PAC, Steamfitters Local #449, Teamsters, Boilermakers Local 154, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, CeaseFire PA, United SteelworkersRepublican challenger is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Runs a medical supply company that leases equipment to hospitals. Grew up in Brookline, and lives in Bridgeville. Graduated from Robert Morris University and the University of Pittsburgh.Said in May that "now is not the time" to raise the state minimum wage, which is currently at $7.25 an hour. Also says his experience in the Marines taught him to promote “better schools, good-paying jobs, and our way of life.”Believes corporate tax should be eliminated for new businesses for their first 10 years and would cap corporate tax at 3-4%. Opposes any effort to raise income or sales tax. Says “we don’t have a revenue problem – we have a spending problem.”Said in June that Allegheny and Washington counties were treated "kind of unfairly" during the COVID-19 shutdown. Criticized Gov. Wolf’s shutdown orders. Hasn’t mentioned specifics about economic relief. Says the government must move cautiously and in a spirit of cooperation when confronting COVID-19.National Rifle Association, Firearms Owners Against Crime, PA Chamber of Business and Industry PAC, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters), state Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-Monongahela), Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1