 Pennsylvania State House District 44: Michele Knoll vs. Valerie Gaydos | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania State House District 44: Michele Knoll vs. Valerie Gaydos

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Pennsylvania's 44th State House District includes Sewickley, Edgeworth, Osborne, Aleppo, Ohio Township, Crescent, North Fayette, and Findlay. State Rep. Valerie Gaydos is the incumbent in this race.

Michelle Knoll

BIO: A Democrat and former Avonworth school board member who has experience working with disabled students as a Development Therapist. Serves on the board of Just Harvest, a local anti-poverty group. Ran in 2018 and lost by less than four percentage points. Lives in Ohio Township and grew up in the Pittsburgh region.

JOBS: Supports increasing the state’s minimum wage above $7.25 an hour to ensure “families who are working 40+ hours a week are making a wage that can meet their bills.” Owns a consulting firm for development therapy. Says she understands the struggles of small business owners.


HEALTH CARE: Says health care is a human right, vows to seek out evidence-based, science-backed information to make health care decisions. Wants to protect the Affordable Care Act, saying seniors, children, and working families rely on its protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

COVID: Supports paid family and sick leave for all workers, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Says testing capacity should be expanded to ensure “anyone that wants a test, can have a test.” Says local nurses, health care workers, grocery store clerks, all front line workers, and small businesses need more support.

ENDORSEMENTS: Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Kamala Harris, PA AFL-CIO, Teamsters, Sheet Metal Workers Local #12, American Federation of Teachers, Nurses of PA, Human Rights Campaign, United Mine Workers of America District #2, United Steelworkers District #10, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate

Valerie Gaydos

BIO: The incumbent Republican first elected in 2018. A graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle, Gaydos started her own information publishing company in 1994. Served as Director of the PA Private Investors Network. Grew up in Allegheny County, and lives in Aleppo.


JOBS: Opposes higher business taxes. Before politics, held a career investing in successful start-up businesses. Supports career and technical education to help Pennsylvanians find new jobs.

HEALTH CARE: Says reforms such as tele-medicine and free-market competition in insurance sales should reduce health care costs and increase access. Introduced legislation to create transparency for costs of prescriptions. Supports the state’s prescription assistance program, PACE.

COVID: Signed a letter in May asking county District Attorneys to ignore Gov. Tom Wolf’s business closure orders early in the pandemic, joining staunch conservative politicians including state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Cranberry). Said in May the closures were “scaring people” and “doing too much damage to the economy.”

ENDORSEMENTS: Firearms Owners Against Crime, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, PA Chamber of Business and Industry PAC, PA Manufacturers Association, Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Pennsylvania, Laborers International Union of North America, National Federation of Independent Business, Humane PA

Trending

Married arts professionals open KURATEDpgh, a new gallery in Aspinwall
Takeout Review: Hapa Hawaiian Grill
What is your voting plan?
Delightfully scary games to play virtually or in-person, including one made in Pittsburgh
Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Election Guide

Meet the 2020 State Auditor General Candidates

By Hannah Lynn

Meet the 2020 State Auditor General Candidates

Pennsylvania State House District 28: Emily Skopov vs. Rob Mercuri

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania State House District 28: Emily Skopov vs. Rob Mercuri

Pennsylvania State House District 30: Lissa Geiger Shulman vs. Lori Mizgorski

By Hannah Lynn

Pennsylvania State House District 30: Lissa Geiger Shulman vs. Lori Mizgorski

Pennsylvania State Senate District 37: Pam Iovino vs. Devlin Robinson

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania State Senate District 37: Pam Iovino vs. Devlin Robinson
More »

Readers also liked…

Election Guide: Allegheny County Council District 13

By Ryan Deto

Election Guide: Allegheny County Council District 13
More Election Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 21-27, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide

2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide

By Lisa Cunningham

Harvest Days at Trax Farms

2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

By CP Staff

Comedian Aarik Nesby at Arcade Comedy's Arcade at the Oasis

2020 Fall Guide: Comedy and Trivia

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation