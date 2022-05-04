 Pennsylvania State House District 34: Summer Lee and Abigail Salisbury | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania State House District 34: Summer Lee and Abigail Salisbury

By

click to enlarge Summer Lee and Abigail Salisbury - CP ILLUSTRATION: LUCY CHEN
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
Summer Lee and Abigail Salisbury
District 34 covers several eastern suburbs including Swissvale, Forest Hills, and Braddock. It is currently represented by Summer Lee, who is running for re-election to her state house seat in this race in addition to her bid for Congress.
Summer Lee

Bio: Incumbent candidate. Swissvale resident. Lawyer and community organizer. In 2018, was first Black woman from southwestern Pa. elected to state House. Born and raised in North Braddock. Founded UNITE PAC to support other progressive candidates, particularly women, LGBTQ candidates, and candidates of color. Won re-election in 2020.

Climate Change: Opposes fracking. Participated in a coalition that successfully organized to stop proposed fracking in Braddock. Sunrise Movement endorsed her congressional run.

Infrastructure: In 2021, announced the allocation of more than $10 million in state funds for lead water line replacement, stormwater remediation, and parks and recreation projects in her district. Advocated for federal investment in MLK East Busway and Mon-Fayette Expressway.


Tax revenue: Tweeted in 2021 in support of taxing UPMC.

Endorsements: 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club. Endorsed by others in U.S. House Race

Abigail Salisbury

Bio: Attorney and Swissvale Borough council member. Previous council president. Solo practitioner in nonprofit and small business law. Received law degree from University of Pittsburgh. Lived in Swissvale since 2015. Grew up in Ohio.

Climate Change: Wrote she would “encourage adoption of fuel sources other than fossil fuels, encourage/facilitate composting programs in the district, and explore alternatives to the currently ineffective plastics recycling program.” Told CP she is concerned about how climate change will affect infrastructure needs.


Infrastructure: Wrote that, although no lives have been lost locally in recent infrastructure failures, “We will not always be so lucky.” Critical of Pittsburgh’s combined sewer system’s frequent overflow issues. Told CP, “Because I’ve been in municipal government, I'm more focused on, frankly, fixing your sewer infrastructure than I am on big, lofty concepts.”

Tax revenue: Believes large, revenue-generating nonprofits like UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh should pay more in taxes. Told CP, “If [Pitt] can spend millions to union bust while they preach equity to their students, they can probably pony up a little bit of money” for infrastructure.

Endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 12, Ironworkers Union Local 3, Insulators Union Local 2

