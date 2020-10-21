Pennsylvania State House District 30: Lissa Geiger Shulman vs. Lori Mizgorski

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams

Lissa Geiger Shulman



Lori Mizgorski



Pennsylvania's 30th Congressional District includes Hampton Township, Richland Township, Allison Park, Glenshaw, Shaler, O'Hara Township, and Fox Chapel. State Rep. Lori Mizgorski is the incumbent in this race.A Democrat, Geiger Shulman is a former public school teacher who previously worked for State Rep. Dan Miller. Graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Missouri St. Louis. Lives in Hampton Township.Believes current health care system is too complicated and expensive. Supports eventually moving to a health care policy that provides universal coverage without out-of-pocket costs. Wants transparency for prescription drug costs. Sees reproductive rights and postpartum care as important parts of health care coverage.Supports stronger rules and regulations around fracking, including facilities' proximity to homes and schools. Believes companies should share more information with the public on the hazardous chemicals being used in fracking. Wants to create a plan for retraining workers phased out of the fracking industry. Opposes government tax breaks to petrochemical companies.Wants to prioritize relief for frontline workers and small businesses. Believes testing capacity should be expanded and include rapid-testing sites. Wants to make childcare widely available and affordable, especially for families whose circumstances have changed during pandemic.President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, State Rep. Sara Innamorato, Wilkinsburg Mayor Marita Garrett, Conservation Voters of PA, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Moms Demand Action, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, United Steelworkers, PennEnvironment, International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers - Communication Workers of AmericaA Republican, Mizgorski is the incumbent in this race. Elected in 2018 after working as the chief of staff for her predecessor, Hal English. Served on the state's Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council for two years. Lives in Shaler where she was born and raised.At a debate in 2018, Mizgorski said she supports Medicaid but added "We need to weed out fraud and cut wasteful spending so we can have those dollars go to those who need it." Her current campaign website does not mention health care.Has not specifically made a statement on natural-gas drilling, but voted in favor of a bill providing hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to petrochemical companies, which refine natural gas. Environmental focus is mostly on access to clean water and boosting solar energy. Periodically hosts glass recycling events.Voted to expand testing and PPE supply, but also voted to reopen the state in April, when cases and deaths were still relatively high. Pushed to override Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that schools not play sports in Pennsylvania. Voted to make CARES Act untaxed money.PA Chamber of Business and Industry PAC, Laborers' International Union of North America, Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. National Federation of Independent Business PAC, Shaler Commissioner William Cross, Richland Supervisor John Marshall