Pennsylvania State House District 28: Emily Skopov vs. Rob Mercuri

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Abbie Adams

Emily Skopov



Rob Mercuri



Pennsylvania's 28th State House District covers the North Hills communities of Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, Marshall, McCandless, and Pine. There is no current incumbent, as the last representative to sit here, former House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Marshall), retired this summer.Democrat who ran in 2018. Runs a nonprofit that collects partly-used crayons from restaurants and recycles them for use by children in low-income communities. Worked in the TV and film industry for more than 15 years. Grew up in New York and graduated from Columbia University. Lives in Marshall.Supports ensuring affordable, accessible, quality health care for all Pennsylvanians, including women’s reproductive rights. Backs expanding Medicaid. Wants to pressure large corporations to control the cost of pharmaceuticals. Supports legalizing recreational marijuana. Wants to increase state funding to combat the opioid crisis.Calling for the Pa. state legislature to grant nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ across the state. Touts endorsments of LGBTQ rights groups like the Human Rights Campaign and the Steel City Stonewall Democrats.Criticized former House Speaker Mike Turzai for his effort to allow all construction companies to operate early during pandemic in April, saying the one-sentence bill lacked nuance. Also said Wolf’s restrictions needed more transparency. Says the pandemic shows the need for better health care policies.Gov. Tom Wolf, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Pittsburgh Firefighters Local #1, Iron Workers Local #3, Laborers District Council of Western Pennsylvania, Conservation Voters of PA, NARAL, Everytown for Gun SafetyAn Army veteran who served in the Iraq War. Works as a financial risk assessment manager at PNC. Graduated from West Point Military Academy and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Grew up in West Deer, and lives in Pine Township.Says it’s not the government's responsibility to ensure Americans have health care. Believes the private sector has given the U.S. the “most innovative and life-saving health care in the world.” Supports telemedicine and promoting preventive care, which he says should lower costs. Opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.Believes governments should not intervene in businesses and organizations that discriminate against gay people. Touts endorsment of the Pennsylvania Family Council, a statewide anti-LGBTQ group that opposed same-sex marriage.Backs Turzai’s opposition to Gov. Wolf over coronavirus measures, including wanting to end Wolf’s emergency declaration order. Criticizes Wolf over transparency of the state’s COVID orders. Says orders have been successful at keeping hospitalization rates low.Former House Speaker Mike Turzai, Former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus (R-Sewickley), Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Rifle Association PAC, International Laborers of Operational Engingeers Local 66, PA Chamber of Business and Industry PAC, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1, PA Realtors PAC