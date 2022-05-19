Pennsylvania schools double solar power use since 2020

from 2020-2022

click to enlarge Photo: Woodland Hills High School Woodland Hills High School Climate Action Team in Churchill, Pa.

Only 2% of schools in the state, which is a total of 108, produce their own solar power.



In addition to financial rewards, Gen180 also lists positive health and environmental benefits. Their report found that the amount of clean electricity schools generate yearly "would offset greenhouse gas emissions equal to taking 5,000 gas-powered vehicles off the road."

"We believe supporting the teaching of climate change in schools and facilitating youth activism are important ways to combat climate change on a community level," Katie Green, a student at Woodland Hills High School and a member of the school's Climate Action Team, says in the report, "especially since policies put in place today will impact us the most in the future.”