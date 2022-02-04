 Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

By

click to enlarge marijuana-vape-ban.jpg
After sending two cryptic emails about a state-wide review of vaporized cannabis products, on Feb. 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Health emailed patients a third time announcing it was recalling some vaporized cannabis products it had previously approved. The email included a link to a list of more than 650 products and added ingredients on the state medical marijuana website.

“After finishing this review, the Department has determined that certain vaporized medical marijuana products containing some added ingredients have not been approved for inhalation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the email states.

It’s unclear why the health department would rely on approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration for cannabis products; despite more than two dozen states legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use, the drug remains illegal at the federal level in the United States.


“What the state is trying to do here is not a thing,” says Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, which represents growers and dispensary owners. The FDA does not approve these types of additives for vaporization, and it’s not the role of the FDA, Buettner says, noting the agency doesn’t seek out things to approve.

“The state is trying to apply a standard that does not exist,” says Buettner.

The email instructs patients to consult with the medical professional at their dispensary “to help identify which alternative products may be appropriate for you.”

“Although some of these added ingredients may be considered safe in other non-inhaled products, patient safety is the top priority of the Medical Marijuana Program,” the state says in the email to patients. “Therefore, the Department has issued [a] mandatory recall for all affected vaporized products.”


Pittsburgh City Paper emailed the Department of Health’s Medical Marijuana division seeking further information, but didn’t receive a response.

The Feb. 4 update is just the latest confusing email from the state to patients of its medical marijuana program; to date, the health department has not replied to requests for comment about what prompted the review of vaporized cannabis products in the first place, and provides no information about what patients should do if they have products on the recall list. Buettner said most of her organization's members seemed willing to accept product returns from patients, but people should check with their local dispensary if they have further questions.

Michael Sampson, a lawyer at Pittsburgh-based law firm Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl said in an email that the recall “is likely to have widespread operational and financial ripple effects.”

Buettner noted that even during an outbreak of a lung illness that was linked to vaping several years ago, the products identified were on the illegal cannabis market. Buettner said she’s concerned that the state’s decision may push people to seek out illegal marijuana products if they can’t buy them legally at their dispensaries. Her organization is still deciding how to respond to the state’s decision. But she added, “The department of health has done folks a real disservice here.”

Trending

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.

Pa. Supreme Court to take over congressional redistricting fight

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. Supreme Court to take over congressional redistricting fight

Roberto Clemente Bridge to close down for repairs through 2023

By Amanda Waltz

Pirates fans walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge
More »

Readers also liked…

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pirates fans walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge

Roberto Clemente Bridge to close down for repairs through 2023

By Amanda Waltz

Controversial Pittsburgh media figure Wendy Bell goes national on Newsmax

Controversial Pittsburgh media figure Wendy Bell goes national on Newsmax

By Lisa Cunningham

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation