 Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 in movie deaths, and it's all thanks to George A. Romero | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 in movie deaths, and it's all thanks to George A. Romero

By

click to enlarge Night of the Living Dead - PHOTO: COURTESY OF IMAGE TEN, INC.
Photo: Courtesy of Image Ten, Inc.
Night of the Living Dead
Pittsburgh has, once again, been listed as one of the Most Livable cities in the country, according to a study from a website called — no joke — Livability. But what about the most dead-able city? (Look, it's been a long week.)

Pennsylvania was ranked as having the highest movie death toll of any other state, with a grisly 615 total kills across six movies. The is according to a list compiled by CableTV.com based on analysis from the metareview site Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 200 best horror movies.

New York came in second with 254 kills, less than half of what the Keystone State managed.


Pennsylvania has Pittsburgh to thank for this distinction, as the high number of fictional deceased is due to filmmaker George A. Romero and his Living Dead series, which were set and, in some cases, shot in the area. Romero, who lived and worked in Pittsburgh, shot Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead in Evans City and Monroeville, respectively. While his 2005 sequel Land of the Dead was shot in Canada, Romero still set it in Pa.

These three films alone contributed 594 corpses, according to CableTV.com.

It stands to reason that the remainder comes from the other horror movies set here, as well as other genres like the 1993 thriller Striking Distance and the 1995 actioner Sudden Death. It's also worth wondering if the list counted all the times Bill Murray died in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, which was set in Pittsburgh and Punxsutawney.

Trending

No Matter What exhibition uses street photography to benefit Pittsburgh cancer center
Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu
Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2021
Christiane Dolores explores human cruelty and healing in Westmoreland Museum's Artist-In-Residency program
Allegheny County Common Pleas Judicial Elections
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

SYFY announces upcoming TV series inspired by Day of the Dead

By Amanda Waltz

Bub from Day of the Dead (1985)

The return of the corpse flower at Phipps Conservatory

By Carley Bonk

The return of the corpse flower at Phipps Conservatory
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

CRUTCH shows Pittsburgh artist's rise from "angry skate punk" to "international hero"

By Tia Bailey

CRUTCH shows Pittsburgh artist's rise from "angry skate punk" to "international hero"

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences

CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie

By Owen Gabbey

Robbie (voiced by B. Barnabei), Ms. Laurenc (actress Judy Kirby), and Duke (voiced by Steve Rimpici) in CarousHell the 2nd

The Sailor brings an immigrant perspective to Pittsburgh’s film landscape

By Owen Gabbey

The Sailor brings an immigrant perspective to Pittsburgh’s film landscape
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

No Matter What exhibition uses street photography to benefit Pittsburgh cancer center

No Matter What exhibition uses street photography to benefit Pittsburgh cancer center

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23) (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23)

By Dani Janae

CRUTCH shows Pittsburgh artist's rise from "angry skate punk" to "international hero"

CRUTCH shows Pittsburgh artist's rise from "angry skate punk" to "international hero"

By Tia Bailey

Art to Scare You pop-up show turns secondhand objects into spooky art pieces

Art to Scare You pop-up show turns secondhand objects into spooky art pieces

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation