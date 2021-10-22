Pennsylvania ranks No. 1 in movie deaths, and it's all thanks to George A. Romero

Pennsylvania was ranked as having the highest movie death toll of any other state, with a grisly 615 total kills across six movies. The is according to a list compiled by CableTV.com based on analysis from the metareview site Rotten Tomatoes’ list of 200 best horror movies.
New York came in second with 254 kills, less than half of what the Keystone State managed.
Pennsylvania has Pittsburgh to thank for this distinction, as the high number of fictional deceased is due to filmmaker George A. Romero and his Living Dead series, which were set and, in some cases, shot in the area. Romero, who lived and worked in Pittsburgh, shot Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead in Evans City and Monroeville, respectively. While his 2005 sequel Land of the Dead was shot in Canada, Romero still set it in Pa.
These three films alone contributed 594 corpses, according to CableTV.com.
It stands to reason that the remainder comes from the other horror movies set here, as well as other genres like the 1993 thriller Striking Distance and the 1995 actioner Sudden Death. It's also worth wondering if the list counted all the times Bill Murray died in the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, which was set in Pittsburgh and Punxsutawney.