Pennsylvania named in the top 10 of most fun U.S. states

When you think of fun states, what states come to mind? California? New York? Florida?

If one of the top 10 states that comes to mind isn’t Pennsylvania, well, you’d be wrong, according to a new survey.

At the height of vacation season, WalletHub, a personal finance website, conducted a survey using 26 different metrics, including nightlife, attractions, restaurants and amusement parks and other factors, to determine the nation’s most fun states.


States that Bring the Fun


Pennsylvania beat out Oregon to crack the top 10 states with a total score of 42.47 out of 100.

The top list includes:
  • California, 60.81
  • Florida, 58.09
  • Nevada, 56.24
  • New York, 55.61
  • Illinois, 53.71
  • Colorado, 49.14
  • Washington, 46.99
  • Texas, 46.83
  • Minnesota, 46.82
  • Pennsylvania, 42.47
Occupying the bottom half of list were:
  • Kansas, 26.58
  • Kentucky, 25.60
  • Connecticut, 24.37
  • Alabama, 23.41
  • Vermont, 21.45
  • Rhode Island, 19.78
  • Arkansas, 19.49
  • Delaware, 15.87
  • Mississippi, 14.82
  • West Virginia, 14.67


Keystone State of Mind


So what scooted the Keystone State into the top 10?

One of the 26 metrics evaluated was the abundance of golf courses and country clubs, which, of course, Pennsylvania has in spades.

The Keystone State ranked 5th in the nation for most golf courses and country clubs per capita, according to the survey.


States with the most golf course and country clubs:
  • Michigan
  • Iowa
  • Wisconsin
  • New York
  • Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania also made the top 5 states for highest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita, coming in at the number 5 seat.

States with the highest personal expenditures on recreation services per capita:
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Colorado
  • New Hampshire
  • Pennsylvania
Cassie Miller is a reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star where this story first appeared.

