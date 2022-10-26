 Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

By

click to enlarge Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

The lieutenant governor steps in if the governor can't complete the term, presides over the state Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons. Incumbent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) is not seeking re-election and is currently running for U.S. Senate.

Third Party Candidates: The following third-party candidates will also appear on the ballot for lieutenant governor: Michael Bagdes-Canning (Green Party), Nicole Shultz (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania — nicoleshultz.com), and Timothy McMaster (Libertarian Party — tim4pa.com).

PDF — Pa. Lieutenant Governor

Austin Davis

Bio: Democrat. Grew up in the Mon Valley. Graduated from University of Pittsburgh with political science degree. Has served since 2018 as the first Black state representative in the 35th District. Former aide to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. Currently serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation, among other positions.

Abortion: Supports the right to abortion, like his gubernatorial running mate Josh Shapiro. As a state representative, Davis co-sponsored bills to require insurance companies to cover abortion services in full and to change the state constitution to include personal reproductive liberty.

Economy: Has stated that a Shapiro-Davis administration would “invest in workforce development to grow our economy.” Says Pennsylvania has “the lowest minimum wage in the region” and will work to provide workers “a fair and living wage.” Pledges to create new jobs by attracting businesses to Pennsylvania.

Crime: Told City & State PA he will dedicate more resources to police officers, as well as continue to issue pardons on a case-by-case basis as chair of the Board of Pardons. Wants to clarify with voters that pardons go to people who have already served their sentences. Celebrated the launch of a Police Misconduct Database, saying it would create “accountability in policing.”

Reported fundraising since January 2021: $3,165,265

Carrie DelRosso

Bio: Republican. Native of Scranton. Attended University of Pittsburgh. State House member for District 33. Owned a public affairs and marketing company. Served on Oakmont’s borough council for three years. Lives in Oakmont.

Abortion: Voted to pass a bill including an amendment declaring abortion is not a constitutional right, co-sponsored a bill to require a funeral or cremation for abortion remains. Her running mate Doug Mastriano has said he would ban abortion, without exception, if elected.

Economy: Describes herself as pro-growth and pro-jobs. Tells WTRF the first step in supporting economy is opening up energy sector. Claims the private sector is being “strangled by arbitrary closures, high taxes, and overregulation.”

Crime: Says “the madness in Philadelphia is spreading to other cities and towns” in Pennsylvania due to weak prosecutors. Pledges to support law enforcement by fully funding them. Has posted support for bills to “protect law enforcement from assault” and to “make it harder for criminals who continue to offend in prison to be released on parole.”

Reported fundraising since January 2021: $2.1 million

