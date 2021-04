Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

click to enlarge Photo: courtesy office of Gov. Tom Wolf Tom Wolf

It was a privilege to get my first dose of COVID vaccine today at Family First Health in York.



I decided to wait until ALL Pennsylvania adults were eligible to be vaccinated. I'm excited to join the more than 4.3 million PA'ians who have received at least one dose. #GotMyShotPA pic.twitter.com/C5axlhOSI6 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 19, 2021

On Mon., April 19, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Wolf got the shot at Family First Health in York, Pa. Wolf stated that he decided to wait until all Pennsylvania residents were eligible for the vaccine before getting his own.This comes after a recent announcement that the state was moving into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution , meaning all residents aged 16 and up (barring those who experience adverse effects to vaccinations) are now eligible to receive the vaccine.According to a recent update by the Washington Post , Pennsylvania has administered at least one dose to 5,461,018 Pennsylvanians, covering 52.1% of the eligible population. And approximately 3,282,010 people have been fully vaccinated, which is more than a quarter of the state's population. After a slow start to the vaccine roll out, Pennsylvania is now one of the top performing large states, and has distributed vaccines at a rate higher than U.S. average.These numbers include distribution for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, though as of April 15, there is a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations that will extend until April 24, due to concerns of very rare blood clots.