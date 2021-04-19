Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

This comes after a recent announcement that the state was moving into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution, meaning all residents aged 16 and up (barring those who experience adverse effects to vaccinations) are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
According to a recent update by the Washington Post, Pennsylvania has administered at least one dose to 5,461,018 Pennsylvanians, covering 52.1% of the eligible population. And approximately 3,282,010 people have been fully vaccinated, which is more than a quarter of the state's population. After a slow start to the vaccine roll out, Pennsylvania is now one of the top performing large states, and has distributed vaccines at a rate higher than U.S. average.
It was a privilege to get my first dose of COVID vaccine today at Family First Health in York.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 19, 2021
I decided to wait until ALL Pennsylvania adults were eligible to be vaccinated. I'm excited to join the more than 4.3 million PA'ians who have received at least one dose. #GotMyShotPA pic.twitter.com/C5axlhOSI6
These numbers include distribution for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, though as of April 15, there is a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations that will extend until April 24, due to concerns of very rare blood clots.