 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

By

click to enlarge Tom Wolf - PHOTO: COURTESY OFFICE OF GOV. TOM WOLF
Photo: courtesy office of Gov. Tom Wolf
Tom Wolf
On Mon., April 19, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Wolf got the shot at Family First Health in York, Pa. Wolf stated that he decided to wait until all Pennsylvania residents were eligible for the vaccine before getting his own.

This comes after a recent announcement that the state was moving into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution, meaning all residents aged 16 and up (barring those who experience adverse effects to vaccinations) are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
According to a recent update by the Washington Post, Pennsylvania has administered at least one dose to 5,461,018 Pennsylvanians, covering 52.1% of the eligible population. And approximately 3,282,010 people have been fully vaccinated, which is more than a quarter of the state's population. After a slow start to the vaccine roll out, Pennsylvania is now one of the top performing large states, and has distributed vaccines at a rate higher than U.S. average.

These numbers include distribution for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, though as of April 15, there is a pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations that will extend until April 24, due to concerns of very rare blood clots.

Trending

Pittsburgh venues frustrated with held-up federal funds from Save Our Stages Act
Future Tenant to shut down after 18 years, leaving behind extensive archive
Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham
2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson
Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

Port Authority of Allegheny County joins in efforts to reward employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Amanda Waltz

Passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

By Dani Janae

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too

By Amanda Waltz

Cuteness aside, the CDC advises that you not put face masks on animals

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson

By Ryan Deto

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

Cuteness aside, the CDC advises that you not put face masks on animals

Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation