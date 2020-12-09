Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines," Wolf said in an official statement released earlier today. “I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic."
Wolf used the announcement of his positive test as a reminder to Pennsylvanians just how easy the virus spreads. Today, the commonwealth saw 8,703 new positive coronavirus cases, and case numbers have been spiking for weeks.
"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee," said Wolf, "but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”
The governor also noted that his wife, Frances, has been tested and was awaiting results while quarantining at home with him.
This development comes as Wolf and his administration contemplate how to address the recent, ever-growing spike in virus cases across Pennsylvania. November became the worst month of the pandemic so far, as the number of positive daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state reached record highs. Just today, 727 new positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in Allegheny County. This brings the current overall total to 35,541 positive and 619 deaths in the county.
On Monday, Wolf and his Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference urging Pennsylvanians to stay home and wear masks to help curb the latest spread that is now overwhelming hospitals and putting more people at risk. There are also reports that Wolf will announce new statewide restrictions tomorrow that would once-again close schools, libraries, gyms, and other spaces, as well as limit restaurants to take-out and no indoor dining.
No updates have been given on whether or not Wolf's diagnosis will postpone the press conference scheduled for tomorrow morning, during which he was expected to announce these new updates on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
We will update this story and new details emerge.