 Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

By

click to enlarge Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.


Allegheny County: Home Rule Charter ballot amendment

The Question: Shall Article III, Subsection 6(b) of Allegheny County's Home Rule Charter be repealed in order to allow Members of County Council the same freedom of right to seek other elected office as is accorded to all other independently elected officials in Allegheny County, such that Council Members are permitted to run for nomination or election to elected office other than that of County Council Member without first having to resign from County Council?

The Home Rule Charter requires county council members to resign from office before they are able to run for any federal, state, county, or local elected office. The charter, including the rule, was originally approved by voters on May 19, 1998 and became effective Jan. 1, 2000.

The proposed amendment would repeal the rule, allowing council members to keep their seats while running for other offices.


Wilkinsburg Borough: Proposed Home Rule Charter Government Study Commission Special Election Question

The Question: Shall a Government Study Commission of seven members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter and, if advisable, to draft and to recommend a home rule charter?

The ballot measure would create a seven-member commission to review and advise on whether the borough should adopt its own home rule charter. Supporters, including neighborhood group Wilkinsburg Future, see this as an alternative to a movement in support of annexation of the borough by Pittsburgh.

If approved, the commission “will be staffed by seven commissioners elected on the same ballot and funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Borough of Wilkinsburg,” according to Wilkinsburg Future.

As reported by TribLive, supporters of the measure believe the potential home-rule charter would offer more control over local government and increase access to grants to fund services in Wilkinsburg. The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corp., which has led the annexation efforts, is urging voters to reject the commission.

Trending

Tags

More from Election Guide

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2022

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2022

U.S. House District 12: Summer Lee vs. Mike Doyle

By Jordana Rosenfeld

U.S. House District 12: Summer Lee vs. Mike Doyle

U.S. Senate: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

By Jordana Rosenfeld

U.S. Senate: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

By Jamie Wiggan

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

By Alice Crow

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: Austin Davis vs. Carrie DelRosso

The Newcomer: Pa. House District 30: Arvind Venkat vs. Cindy Kirk

By Jamie Wiggan

The Newcomer: Pa. House District 30: Arvind Venkat vs. Cindy Kirk

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

Third-party: Pa. House District 23: Dan Frankel vs. Jay Ting Walker

By Jamie Wiggan

Third-party: Pa. House District 23: Dan Frankel vs. Jay Ting Walker

The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma

By Alice Crow

The Underdog: Pa. House District 39: Rick Self vs. Andrew Kuzma

The Nail-biter: Pa. House District 33: Mandy Steele vs. Ted Tomson

By Alice Crow

The Nail-biter: Pa. House District 33: Mandy Steele vs. Ted Tomson

My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?

By Jamie Wiggan

My preferred candidate has died or won higher office – what does my vote mean?

U.S. House District 17: Chris Deluzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

By Jamie Wiggan

U.S. House District 17: Chris Deluzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

A look behind the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania

By Amanda Waltz

A look behind the Keystone Party of Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh City Council District 5

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh City Council District 5
More »
More Election Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

Pins Mechanical barcade brings adult playground to the South Side

By Amanda Waltz

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

By Pat Cavanagh

New report calls for more resources, educational supports for Pittsburgh's Black families

New report calls for more resources, educational supports for Pittsburgh's Black families

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation