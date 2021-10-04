 Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year

By

click to enlarge liquorstore.jpg
The 2020-21 fiscal year was a spirited one in Pennsylvania, according to new data from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

According to a report the PLCB released last month, liquor sales (and taxes) generated $2.91 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year, a 13.7% increase from the previous year.

Rebound

The record sales and revenue reported by the PLCB are, in almost all comparisons, a rebound from the 2019-20 fiscal year, which saw state-run liquor sales slump statewide as the stores closed for a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.


According to PLCB data, 2020-21 fiscal year sales were $238.5 million (8.9%) higher than in the 2018-19 (pre-COVID) fiscal year total of $2.67 billion.

The record-setting total also led to a record net income of $264.9 million, the board reported, a 26.9% increase over the previous fiscal year.

Contributions

According to the report, contributions to state and local governments totaled $813.4 million over the year.

In addition to the contributions to governments, contributions to the state’s General Fund, which bankrolls public safety initiatives, Pennsylvania public schools and health and human services programs, totaled $764.8 million.


The General Fund contributions include:
  • $415.8 million in liquor tax
  • $163.9 million in state sales tax
  • $185.1 million in cash transfers
Non-General Fund Contributions include:
  • $29.2 million to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement efforts
  • $9.6 million in local sales taxes to Philadelphia and Allegheny counties
  • $1.8 million in licensing fees returned to local municipalities
  • $5.3 million to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

First annual SCREENSHOT: Asia Film Festival embraces a broad range of Asian and diasporic experiences
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights
CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie
The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit
Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pennsylvania Capitol

By Cassie Miller

Janelle Crossley and state Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) at a transgender rights rally on the Capitol steps

Sean Parnell previously downplayed accusations against Roy Moore, latest in string of controversial statements

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on Dec. 4, 2017

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

By Cassie Miller

Pittsburgh lawmakers introduce statewide adult-use cannabis bill

Pa. Attorney General sues to block subpoenas from Senate GOP election investigation

By Stephen Caruso and Marley Parish

Pa. Attorney General sues to block subpoenas from Senate GOP election investigation
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Beer of the Week: Eleventh Hour's Cinnamon Vanilla Bourbon

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Eleventh Hour's Cinnamon Vanilla Bourbon

Pa. state-run liquor stores limit some purchases as supply chain disruptions take toll

By Cassie Miller

A state liquor store front in Harrisburg

Virginia-based craft brewery coming to Pittsburgh’s new Strip District development

By Ryan Deto

Virginia-based craft brewery coming to Pittsburgh’s new Strip District development

Five Pittsburgh hard ciders perfect for fall

By Ryan Deto

Five Pittsburgh hard ciders perfect for fall
More »
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 29- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Free tacos, Vegan Vinyl, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Free tacos, Vegan Vinyl, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Grounds &amp; Hounds Coffee Co. runs fundraiser for Pittsburgh-based organization No Dog Left Behind

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. runs fundraiser for Pittsburgh-based organization No Dog Left Behind

By Tia Bailey

Four restaurants with hearty noodle soups to warm up your fall

Four restaurants with hearty noodle soups to warm up your fall

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation