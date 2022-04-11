 Pennsylvania bill introduced to allow edible weed products in medical program | Weed | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania bill introduced to allow edible weed products in medical program

By

click to enlarge weed-edibled-senator-bill-web.jpg
State representative Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) has introduced a bill that would add food products containing THC to the roster of medical weed products sold in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s patients should be able to buy edible medical cannabis that is safe, uniform, and securely packaged and labeled, just as they do in 25 other states that have legalized medical cannabis,” says Laughlin in an April 8 statement. “For many patients, their medical conditions require gradual relief over an extended period of time. Consuming medical cannabis in edible form is among the best ways to achieve the time-release effect that these patients need.”

The state currently prohibits weed growers and processors from making medical weed into food products but allows the sale of many other forms of weed, including oils like RSO meant to be orally consumed.


Laughlin acknowledges that it’s fairly easy these days to make your own edibles, but argues that patients would benefit from regulation and quality control. Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program has about 400,000 patients, according to Laughlin’s statement.

“Incorporating medical cannabis into food is complex and patients may not evenly disperse the marijuana’s active ingredients throughout their food which impairs their ability to get uniform relief from their symptoms. … Edibles produced by one of Pennsylvania’s licensed grower/processors and tested by one of our approved laboratories would be uniform in their THC distribution and potency, as well as clearly labeled and stored in child-proof containers,” Laughlin adds.

Laughlin has also introduced a bill allowing Pa. residents to grow weed at home
for personal use.

Trending

Speaking of Dan Laughlin

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

Pa. lawmakers ready bipartisan home-grow bill for medical marijuana users

By John L. Micek

Pa. lawmakers ready bipartisan home-grow bill for medical marijuana users

Republican 2022 gubernatorial hopefuls spar over Pennsylvania vote by-mail law

By Stephen Caruso

Republican 2022 gubernatorial hopefuls spar over Pennsylvania vote by-mail law
More »

Tags

Latest in Weed

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Marijuana Policy Project names Pennsylvania one of 19 states with worst weed laws

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pennsylvania holds first-ever hearing on legalizing recreational weed
More »
More Weed »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

CMU students race buggies during the 100th Sweepstakes race on Fri., April 8, 2022.

Buggin’ Out: CMU students race self-made buggies in Oakland

By Pam Smith

Point Park University to hold first Lavender Graduation for LGBTQ students

Point Park University to hold first Lavender Graduation for LGBTQ students

By Tia Bailey

How to use newly released 1950 census data to find your relatives

How to use newly released 1950 census data to find your relatives

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation