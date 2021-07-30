 Pennsylvania among worst states in nation in outdoor economic value, says study | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania among worst states in nation in outdoor economic value, says study

By

Kinzua Bridge State Park - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Kinzua Bridge State Park
Pennsylvania has more than 300,000 acres of state parks where people can hike, picnic, camp, fish, hunt, and more, but a new study from Outdoorsy shows the Keystone State is one of the lowest performers in terms of how much outdoor recreation contributes to the state's economy. According to the study, outdoor recreation contributes 1.6% of Pennsylvania’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 2.2% nationally.

The report draws from data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s 2019 Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account and ranks states by their economic dependency on outdoor recreation based on the outdoor recreation industry’s share of GDP, employment, and compensation in each state. Pennsylvania received a 6.2 on the outdoor recreation dependency index, falling far behind states such as South Carolina, at 74.6, and New Hampshire, at 82.8, both of which were in the top 15 of state's economically dependent on outdoor recreation.

While Pennsylvania ranks 24th in highest percentage of land covered in state parks and national parks, and contains popular outdoor recreation destinations like the Laurel Highlands and the Pocono Mountains, it still falls behind states with comparable percentages of parkland such as New Hampshire, which ranks 20 for state and national parks but has much higher an outdoor recreation dependency index. Pennsylvania also trails states with lower rankings, such as South Carolina, which ranks 35 for state and national parks.


According to the report, outdoor recreation is defined beyond activities such as hiking, boating, and fishing. Sports such as golf and tennis; RVing; festivals, sporting events, and concerts; amusement parks and water parks; and snow activities like skiing and snowboarding also fall under the broad category when they are counted towards GDP.

Pennsylvania ties with Ohio as the second lowest state in the country in terms of outdoor economic value, as measured by GDP. Pennsylvania outdoor recreation's provides 2.2% of its employment compared to 2.5% nationally, and while it fares better in terms of percentage of total employment compared to Ohio, it sinks back to the bottom for percentage of total compensation from outdoor recreation employment, tying for third with Ohio, Texas, and Virginia at 1.5% compared to 2% nationally. Only Connecticut fares worse than Pennsylvania for economic output among U.S. states.
click to enlarge IMAGE: COURTESY OF OUTDOORSY
Image: courtesy of Outdoorsy
Across the nation, boating and fishing represented the most economically impactful activities in 2019, followed by game areas; RVing; festivals, sporting events, and concerts; amusement parks and water parks; and snow activities. Comparatively, game areas, which includes golf and tennis, are the largest contributor in Pennsylvania, bringing in a little more than $696.6 million, representing about 5.3% of the total outdoor recreation value added.

Festivals, RVing, and boating and fishing are also major contributors in Pennsylvania, all contributing more than $500 million each. Amusement parks and water parks and snow activities are the least impactful activities, contributing 275.9 million and 236.6 million, respectively.

Pennsylvania's low outdoor recreation economic rating might not surprise many. The state has historically been focused on the extraction of natural resources to power much of its economy, with timber, oil, coal, and steel all experiences booms and subsequent busts in the state. A large focus is still being played to resource extraction with Pennsylvania's support of natural-gas drilling, aka fracking, and related industries like petrochemical plants. Environmentalist have long decried fracking for its environmental degradation and pollution, and economists are mixed on whether it will see an economic rebound post-pandemic.

Trending

In honor of UPMC CEO Romoff’s retirement, a look back at his loathsome legacy
On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Spirit, Belvederes Ultra-Dive, and more (July 29-31)
Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history
Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike
Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

In honor of UPMC CEO Romoff’s retirement, a look back at his loathsome legacy

By Ryan Deto

UPMC workers on a one-day strike in 2018 in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

By Lauryn Nania

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

By Ryan Deto

Economy and racial equity in Pa. would benefit from increased public transit funds in federal infrastructure bill, says report

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Unionized tech workers at Pittsburgh Google contractor ratify first contract

By Lauryn Nania

Unionized tech workers at Pittsburgh Google contractor ratify first contract

In honor of UPMC CEO Romoff’s retirement, a look back at his loathsome legacy

By Ryan Deto

UPMC workers on a one-day strike in 2018 in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

By Lauryn Nania

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike

By Ryan Deto

Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

This Week

  • July 28- 3, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike

Nurses at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital vote to authorize strike

By Ryan Deto

UPMC workers on a one-day strike in 2018 in Downtown Pittsburgh

In honor of UPMC CEO Romoff’s retirement, a look back at his loathsome legacy

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

Pittsburgh’s air quality in 2021 on pace to have one of worst years in recent history

By Lauryn Nania

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation