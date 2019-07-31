PennDOT now allows drivers to put an X in place of binary gender on license

Pennsylvanians who identify as non-binary can now choose a gender-neutral option on their state identification. They can now mark X in the sex section of a driver's license or state-issued ID.
“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, health care, housing, and so much more,” said state Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a statement. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDot’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”
To apply for the change, fill out form DL-32, and then drop of the form in person to any PennDot Driver License Center.
Original article published July 31, 2019:
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans to introduce a gender-neutral option on state driver's licenses in 2020 for those who don't identify as either male or female on their license.
As reported by The Daily Item, PennDOT spokesperson Erin Waters-Trasatt said that the department plans "to deploy a systematic process to make available the use of an X indicator for gender before this time next year."
Waters-Trasatt also said that she believes the change could be implemented without action by the general assembly.
Gov. Tom Wolf stated at a press conference that he supports the measure. "I believe that we ought to recognize and be supportive of folks who are looking to figure out what their gender identity is,” said Wolf, according to the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania would become the 13th state to implement a non-binary gender option on licenses. PennDOT has not yet stated whether or not changing the gender marker to an 'x' would come at an additional cost. The Pennsylvania license policy currently requires residents who want to change the gender on their license to fill out a form signed by a doctor, affirming the person's gender identity.
Following new non-binary ID rules in Colorado last year, advocates called for self-affirming gender identity rules that wouldn't require a medical professional's opinion but instead trust transgender and non-binary people to label their own gender.
To learn about gender identity rules in every state, visit the National Center for Transgender Equality website, which offers a comprehensive list of the rules regarding gender and government identification in every state, including driver's licenses, as well as birth certificates and name changes.