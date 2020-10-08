Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

Regulations from the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention say that people who come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus should quarantine for at least 14 days. White House aides won’t say exactly when Trump’s last negative coronavirus test was, but even next Monday is still less than 14 days from when Trump first tested positive, and much less for positive tests from other White House staff.
Pittsburgh’s biggest elected officials are urging the Trump campaign to avoid Pittsburgh, especially given his recent COVID diagnosis.
Allegheny County exec Rich Fitzgerald (D-Squirrel Hill) tweeted last night saying “Thanks but no thanks” about the reported visit to Pittsburgh, and noted about Allegheny County’s ability to stem the spread of the virus after a spike this summer.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D-Point Breeze) also took to Twitter, quote tweeting the Haberman report and reminding followers that people should be quarantined for 14 days after they come into contact with someone who has coronavirus.
Thanks but no thanks.— Rich Fitzgerald (@votefitz) October 8, 2020
After a spike this summer, we are doing very well on stopping the spread of #COVID19.
We won't jeopardize that success & I hope the *President of the United States* would never deliberately try to do so. https://t.co/rhSLSrrnSV
He also reminded his followers to vote "like your life depends on it."
CDC regulations do say that people who test positive can end quarantine 10 days after they first started to feel symptoms, and they have received negative tests. Trump’s doctors reported that he started to feel symptoms on Oct. 1, which would put an Oct. 12 visit to Pittsburgh just after 10 days. But, many other people in Trump’s circle have also tested positive for coronavirus, and it is unclear who will be traveling to Pittsburgh if the campaign visits.
I thought those who even were in the presence of COVID-19 are to quarantine for 14 days? One sure way that Pittsburgh’s residents can be heard...— bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 8, 2020
Vote...like your life depends on it. https://t.co/k6vQqlDMAX
Trump advisor Stephen Miller, for example, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
The Trump campaign has not confirmed the New York Times report about possibly holding an event in Pittsburgh.