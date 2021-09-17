Paved Paradise, a vinyl pop-up expo, is coming to Pittsburgh this month

Described in an email as “equal parts pop-up shop, block party and roadside fruit stand," Paved Paradise will stop in Pittsburgh on Wed., Sept. 22 as part of a nationwide, 15-city tour. The folks at PP will be setting up at Allegheny City Brewing and will sell vinyl from the back of a 24-foot truck and two on-site tents.
This pop-up shop, a collaboration between Ghostly International, Numero Group, and Secretly Group record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, and Secretly Canadian, will feature local collaborations as well as exclusives from some of your favorite music acts. There will also be live DJ sets from DJ GUVVY, Ali Berger, and more.
Music fans would probably be familiar with some of the record labels listed, as Jagjaguwar alone claims names like Angel Olsen, Moses Sumney, and Bon Iver. The event description promises that "sonic specialists" from the Secretly family will be onsite to "talk shop, spin records and host special guests to also DJ and share their music knowledge."
Guests should also look forward to "bins packed with LPs, 45s, cassettes, and CDs," including exclusive products, limited colored-vinyl variants, out-of-print items, gently-used LPs, vintage compact discs, and small run tapes. You can also peruse a long list of merchandise that includes T-shirts, mugs, totes, pins, and more.
If streaming music is more your thing, there will also be an “interactive, high-fidelity” listening station at each stop presented in partnership with streaming platform Qobuz, so you can listen then and there instead of waiting until you get home.
In addition, Paved Paradise and the Secretly labels will award free merch to anyone who supports their local record shops. A press release says anyone who shows a receipt from their neighborhood record store, dated within two weeks prior to the Paved Paradise event, will receive an item from a "Mystery Prize Box" at their point of purchase, while supplies last. Attendees will also have the chance to pick up Dead Oceans' Velvet Highway: A Kevin Morby Mixtape, a limited-edition cassette featuring a curated collection of road trip essentials from the Dead Oceans catalog.
Paved Paradise is free to attend and no registration is required. Learn more at their website or visit their Instagram.
Paved Paradise. 1-7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 22. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. pavedparadise.secretlygroup.com