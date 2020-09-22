Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee offering blends inspired by 5 city parks

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee are teaming up on a series of coffee blends, each named after five of the city’s large parks: Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Riverview Park, and Emerald View Park. The coffee house and roaster will donate 25% of the profits from these specialty bags to the Conservancy.
Commonplace is using the parks as their inspiration, the first blend, Frick Park, described as “lively, wild, woodsy, historic, large, bold.” On their site, the shop explains that they asked the Conservancy to provide unique adjectives for each park. Woodsy and bold, two of the descriptions given for Frick, turned the coffeemakers to Sumatran coffee beans, which have a “bold, earthy flavor.”
“Pairing our Sumatran coffee, Harimau Tiger, with our dark roast, All Day, produces the Frick Park Blend’s bold and wild flavor profile,” said Dave Smallhoover, roasting operations manager at Commonplace Coffee, in a press release. “We then paired it with other coffees to meld these flavors together and achieve a perfect balance.”
All park blends will be released on the first day of fall or spring through 2022 and will be available for the following eight weeks.
“It’s no secret that our parks provide us with energy and vitality,” said Vanessa Thompson, institutional giving manager, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “There are so many ways to enjoy them, and our friends at Commonplace are providing yet another by serving up a taste of our parks in a cup.”
The Frick Park Blend is available for purchase at commonplacecoffee.com.