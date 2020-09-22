 Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee offering blends inspired by 5 city parks | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee offering blends inspired by 5 city parks

By

click to enlarge Commonplace Coffee's Frick Park Blend - PHOTO: COURTESY PITTSBURGH PARKS CONSERVANCY
Photo: courtesy Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Commonplace Coffee's Frick Park Blend
Pittsburghers can now support and celebrate city parks just by drinking a cup of coffee.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee are teaming up on a series of coffee blends, each named after five of the city’s large parks: Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Riverview Park, and Emerald View Park. The coffee house and roaster will donate 25% of the profits from these specialty bags to the Conservancy.

Commonplace is using the parks as their inspiration, the first blend, Frick Park, described as “lively, wild, woodsy, historic, large, bold.” On their site, the shop explains that they asked the Conservancy to provide unique adjectives for each park. Woodsy and bold, two of the descriptions given for Frick, turned the coffeemakers to Sumatran coffee beans, which have a “bold, earthy flavor.”


“Pairing our Sumatran coffee, Harimau Tiger, with our dark roast, All Day, produces the Frick Park Blend’s bold and wild flavor profile,” said Dave Smallhoover, roasting operations manager at Commonplace Coffee, in a press release. “We then paired it with other coffees to meld these flavors together and achieve a perfect balance.”

All park blends will be released on the first day of fall or spring through 2022 and will be available for the following eight weeks.

“It’s no secret that our parks provide us with energy and vitality,” said Vanessa Thompson, institutional giving manager, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “There are so many ways to enjoy them, and our friends at Commonplace are providing yet another by serving up a taste of our parks in a cup.”

The Frick Park Blend is available for purchase at commonplacecoffee.com.

Trending

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
Pittsburgh artists debut works for Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote poster campaign
Karen Kane out as managing editor at Post-Gazette, moved to editorial department
OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it

By Ryan Deto

7 waterfalls to chase in Allegheny County, and one just outside of it (2)

Yes, you can still use public parks, but social distancing still applies

By Hannah Lynn

Stella Carne runs through the Bridle Trail at Schenley Park in 2019.

Why is Schenley Plaza closed down this weekend?

By Emily Wolfe

Private tent and gates set up at Schenley Plaza

Experimental documentary Wild Human explores the relationship between wilderness, and representations of wilderness

By Hannah Lynn

Bryce Canyon
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

6 different ways to celebrate Negroni Week at home in Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

6 different ways to celebrate Negroni Week at home in Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania brewers collaborate on new beer to bring business back to small breweries

By Maggie Weaver

Pennsylvania brewers collaborate on new beer to bring business back to small breweries

Lawrenceville Distilling Co. creates a canned gin gimlet

By Maggie Weaver

Lawrenceville Distilling Co. creates a canned gin gimlet

These beers will change how you think about low-alcohol brews

By Maggie Weaver

These beers will change how you think about low-alcohol brews
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A subscription kit from three city restaurants, old-school pickles, and more Pittsburgh food news

A subscription kit from three city restaurants, old-school pickles, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Branzino and pasta at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Review: Outdoor dining at DiAnoia’s Eatery

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart

Takeout review: The Lorelei sausage kart

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation