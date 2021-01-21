 Parking chairs to city steps: The best memes of Bernie sitting in his chair in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Parking chairs to city steps: The best memes of Bernie sitting in his chair in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Bernie Sanders, devoted City Paper reader.
Bernie Sanders, devoted City Paper reader.
Yesterday was a strange day, as we saw one era of terrible presidency end, and another, slightly less stressful era begin. People disagree on whether President Joe Biden is the right man for the job, whether he's not progressive enough, or too progressive, or too old. But there's one thing everyone can agree on: Bernie Sanders memes are good.

All this old man from Vermont had to was roll up to the inauguration in his plain coat — the same coat he wore in another year-old meme — and sit in a chair with his extra thick mittens, and the crowd goes wild. We simply cannot get enough of editing Bernie into photos, movie scenes, other memes.

Naturally, Pittsburghers jumped on the trend and edited Bernie into everything from a parking spot to Flashdance. These are some of Pittsburgh City Paper's favorites:


This is a classic that has been recreated several times. Pittsburgh is obsessed with its parking chairs, and Bernie's spindly chair and patient seating is perfect for the setting.

Most of Pittsburgh was shocked when a bus fell into a sinkhole in Downtown, but Bernie is just casually waiting for the next bus to come. Also, Bernie taking a break from rides and Potato Patch Fries while resting next to Kennywood's Cowboy Joe.


I tip my hat to whatever youth is running the Robert Morris University social accounts.

Look city steps can be long and steep, and sometimes grandpa needs a break.


Oh you thought Century III mall was closed? Bernie has been waiting for his wife to finish shopping for 10 years.

Video

Trending

Ted Cruz simps hard for a losing president, annoys all of Pittsburgh in the process
Dafna Rehavia addresses trauma with Binds & Bonds art installation at BOOM Concepts
Bloomfield's BoxHeart Gallery marks its 20th anniversary with a special exhibit
Black-led Community Spotlight: The Tiny Bookstore, Pittsburgh's only Black-owned bookstore
Pa. state Rep. Ed Gainey announces run for Pittsburgh mayor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Ted Cruz simps hard for a losing president, annoys all of Pittsburgh in the process

By Ryan Deto

Ted Cruz Senatorial Portrait

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

By Ryan Deto

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Attack Theatre premieres new dance film as part of its virtual programming

By Amanda Waltz

Michele de la Reza, Sarah Zielinski, and Simon Phillips in I : I
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

By Ryan Deto

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Tiny Bookstore, Pittsburgh's only Black-owned bookstore

By Jordan Snowden

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Tiny Bookstore, Pittsburgh's only Black-owned bookstore

Petitions seek ballot measures to end solitary confinement and no-knock warrants in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

Pa. state Rep. Ed Gainey announces run for Pittsburgh mayor

By Ryan Deto

State Rep. Ed Gainey
More »

Readers also liked…

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Tiny Bookstore, Pittsburgh's only Black-owned bookstore

Black-led Community Spotlight: The Tiny Bookstore, Pittsburgh's only Black-owned bookstore

By Jordan Snowden

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

Peduto introduces zoning change to reduce curb cuts in front of rowhouses

By Ryan Deto

State Rep. Ed Gainey

Pa. state Rep. Ed Gainey announces run for Pittsburgh mayor

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation