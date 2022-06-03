 Parkhurst food service workers at Robert Morris University allege unfair labor practices | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Parkhurst food service workers at Robert Morris University allege unfair labor practices

By

click to enlarge Parkhurst employees rally with Congressional candidates and labor leaders Downtown - PHOTO PROVIDED
Photo provided
Parkhurst employees rally with Congressional candidates and labor leaders Downtown
Democratic congressional nominee Summer Lee and local labor leaders rallied with Parkhurst food service workers at Robert Morris University in support of their efforts to unionize, criticizing their employer's alleged “low wages and meager benefits” and anti-union activity.

Parkhurst’s RMU workers are organizing with Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ. On June 2, the workers and their supporters marched through Downtown Pittsburgh from the 32BJ SEIU offices to the Federal Building.

Samson Smith, a Parkhurst employee at RMU spoke at the Federal Building about his experience fighting cancer without employer-paid healthcare.


“It is shameful to me that as I go through my cancer treatment, my employer Parkhurst cannot even provide me with the employer-paid health care to keep me alive. But much like my battle with cancer, I will never back down from our fight for dignity and respect in the workplace, and the right to form a union,” said Smith.

The workers also accused Parkhurst of unfair labor practices by surveilling and retaliating against contracted dining workers at RMU. SEIU 32BJ says they have filed unfair labor practices charges against Parkhurst with the NLRB.
“We are not aware of any labor charges and cannot comment on pending litigation regarding our team members,” Parkhurst Dining says in a statement emailed to Pittsburgh City Paper. “At Parkhurst Dining, we have a longstanding commitment to caring for our team members, respecting their individual differences, and providing a welcoming work environment.”

A spokesperson for 32BJ SEIU says that RMU’s non-union dining staff makes them an outlier compared to other local universities.

“Contracted dining workers at surrounding universities like the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, and Carnegie Mellon University all have unionized dining workers who are paid living wages and have life-saving benefits, unlike Robert Morris,” the union says in a press release, claiming that unionized food service workers at those schools make up to $5/hour more than their non-union Parkhurst counterparts at RMU.


“I know these fights are hard, but we all deserve a fair fight, and when I hear these allegations of union-busting and intimidation, it tells me they are scared,” said Chris Deluzio, Congressional candidate for the 17th District where RMU is located. “Because they know that when you have a union you earn better pay, better benefits, safer workplaces, and more say on the job.”

Trending

Speaking of...

That Summer Feelin’

By Tereneh Idia

That Summer Feelin’

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

By Lisa Cunningham

Summer Lee addresses supporters during her Election Day party on Tue., May 17.

Summer Lee declares victory, a win for La'Tasha Mayes, and more primary election updates

By Lisa Cunningham

Summer Lee declares victory, a win for La'Tasha Mayes, and more primary election updates

U.S. House District 12: Jerry Dickinson, Steve Irwin, Summer Lee, William Parker, and Jeff Woodard

By Amanda Waltz

Steve Irwin, Jeff Woodard, Summer Lee, William Parker, and Jerry Dickinson
More »

Tags

Latest in News

New fund directs resources to underserved libraries in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

New fund directs resources to underserved libraries in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June

Fetterman campaign calls GOP attack ad “frankly laughable”

By Ladimir Garcia

Screencapture from the NRSC attack ad against John Fetterman

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

By Ladimir Garcia

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Demolition of Wholey’s Fish Market warehouse behind Lucky’s bar in the Strip District

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

By Dade Lemanski

Jess Runco, owner of Touch of Green

Queer landscape company brings activism into backyards across Pittsburgh

By Emma Honcharski

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

By Ladimir Garcia

Sen. Doug Mastriano formally announcing his run for governor on Jan. 8, 2022

Doug Mastriano’s largest donor is Shake Shack’s bread maker

By Jessica Goodheart

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation