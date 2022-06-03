Parkhurst food service workers at Robert Morris University allege unfair labor practices

click to enlarge Photo provided Parkhurst employees rally with Congressional candidates and labor leaders Downtown

When we fight we win, and @RMU workers with @ParkhurstDining deserve no interference as they organize for fair wages, good benefits, and RESPECT #peopleofparkhurst pic.twitter.com/hwbmetofpX — Emily Walker (@ewalkerofficial) June 2, 2022

“We are not aware of any labor charges and cannot comment on pending litigation regarding our team members,” Parkhurst Dining says in a statement emailed to Pittsburgh City Paper. “At Parkhurst Dining, we have a longstanding commitment to caring for our team members, respecting their individual differences, and providing a welcoming work environment.”





Democratic congressional nominee Summer Lee and local labor leaders rallied with Parkhurst food service workers at Robert Morris University in support of their efforts to unionize, criticizing their employer's alleged “low wages and meager benefits” and anti-union activity.Parkhurst’s RMU workers are organizing with Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ. On June 2, the workers and their supporters marched through Downtown Pittsburgh from the 32BJ SEIU offices to the Federal Building.Samson Smith, a Parkhurst employee at RMU spoke at the Federal Building about his experience fighting cancer without employer-paid healthcare.“It is shameful to me that as I go through my cancer treatment, my employer Parkhurst cannot even provide me with the employer-paid health care to keep me alive. But much like my battle with cancer, I will never back down from our fight for dignity and respect in the workplace, and the right to form a union,” said Smith.The workers also accused Parkhurst of unfair labor practices by surveilling and retaliating against contracted dining workers at RMU. SEIU 32BJ says they have filed unfair labor practices charges against Parkhurst with the NLRB.A spokesperson for 32BJ SEIU says that RMU’s non-union dining staff makes them an outlier compared to other local universities.“Contracted dining workers at surrounding universities like the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, and Carnegie Mellon University all have unionized dining workers who are paid living wages and have life-saving benefits, unlike Robert Morris,” the union says in a press release, claiming that unionized food service workers at those schools make up to $5/hour more than their non-union Parkhurst counterparts at RMU.“I know these fights are hard, but we all deserve a fair fight, and when I hear these allegations of union-busting and intimidation, it tells me they are scared,” said Chris Deluzio, Congressional candidate for the 17th District where RMU is located. “Because they know that when you have a union you earn better pay, better benefits, safer workplaces, and more say on the job.”