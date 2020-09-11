Parked performance: Live music returns to Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Buckle Downs perform at Hazelwood Green as part of City Theatre's "Drive-In Arts Festival"

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Cars line up in front of Hazelwood Green, waiting to enter the parking lot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham City Theatre employees direct traffic into the parking lot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A couple of women enjoy their dinner outside of their vehicle before the concert begins.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A City Theatre employee directs traffic in the parking lot as the sun sets.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nick Guckert (left) and Edward Angelo (right) of The Living Street warm up inside of their shipping container in the parking lot of Hazelwood Green before going on stage.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nick Guckert (left) and Edward Angelo (right) of The Living Street perform.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Greg Messmer, master electrician, operates the lights from his shipping container next to the stage.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nick Guckert (left) and Edward Angelo (right) of The Living Street perform.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Audience members listen from their cars in the parking lot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nick Guckert (left) and Edward Angelo (right) of The Living Street perform.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Audience members listen from in front of their cars in the parking lot.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham An audience member takes a photo with their cell phone of the concert.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Edward Angelo and Nick Guckert of The Living Street embrace following their set.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham People sit outside of their vehicles near the "front row" as the spotlight hits them.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Buckle Downs perform at Hazelwood Green.

"It means so very much to have an audience again."The words byThursday night might've been a strange way of listening to a live concert, but the creativity by the team at City Theatre to safely bring live listeners to Hazelwood Green for the first of thirteen nights for itsInstead of claps, cheers, and whistling, it was honking, flashing lights, and car alarms to let the bandsThe Living Street and The Buckle Downsknow their sounds were appreciated by the vehicle-bound fans. Of course, some concert goers sat outside of their vehicles, donning masks, while others took to the roofs, tuning the radio like you would at a drive-in movie theater to clearly hear the bands play.From the perspective of a photographer who regularly covers these kinds of events and has missed them immensely since March, it felt so good. The incredible music on Thursday night gave the arts community what it needed mostto be together. City Theatre did a great job organizing and keeping everyone safe throughout the night. You may hear a train or two pass by, but it's just part of the unique atmosphere, and I'd highly recommend anyone go as a reminder that we're headed in the right direction and that these safety precautions will get us back to a good place in the near future.For those wishing to attend future performances, patrons are recommended to bring snacks as there are no concessions, but there are restrooms on the premises as well as hand washing stations. All in attendance are required to wear a mask when not inside their vehicles. Tickets can be purchased here: