Parades might be postponed, but it's still Pride month. Here are some ways to get involved

But there are still ways you can celebrate the remembrance of the Stonewall Riots, when, on June 28, 1969, a series of demonstrations protesting police violence against LGBTQ communities started in New York's Greenwich Village. The event is considered a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ rights in the country.
For more on Stonewall and the events that followed, register for Illegal to Be You: Gay History Beyond Stonewall, a special national webinar hosted by Senator John Heinz History Center. The talk, which takes place on Thu., June 11 at 7 p.m., will feature Katherine Ott, the curator and historian behind Illegal to Be You: Gay History Beyond Stonewall, an exhibit currently on view at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
Opened on June 21, 2019, the exhibition was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and contains materials dating back to the 19th century, including objects belonging to LGBTQ icons and rights leaders, and artifacts from pivotal moments such as the first transgender pride flag.
“There is no one, unified gay history; what all gay people have shared across time is the struggle for the right to be themselves and the museum has been documenting these stories for decades,” says Ott. “Today, gay Americans have achieved so much, yet many people are unaware of how it happened.”
There's also the virtual Stride for Pride 5K. Participants can run or walk the 5K at any time between Sat., June 13 and Sun., June 14 and connect on social media with the hashtag #StrideforPride5K. A portion of the proceeds for the fundraiser will benefit the local trans resource provider and advocacy group SisTers PGH.
You can also celebrate Pride month by donating to and supporting any number of local or national LGBTQ rights groups, including the Pittsburgh-based Persad Center, True T PGH, the PGH Equality Center, and many others.
Do you know another way to celebrate Pride month in Pittsburgh? Please let us know at awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.