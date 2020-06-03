Pandemic Crossword

DOWN
1. App for Gen-Z
2. Local univ., briefly
3. Not delivery of dining in
7. App criticized for sticking it to restaurants
10. Extra in Romero film
12. How meetings take place now
17. First name of a local kangaroo or a perennially visiting country star (not this year)
19. Stuff to keep you safe, briefly
20. What these times aren’t, according to TV commercials
21. Kind of fries you might get before boarding the Jack Rabbit
24. Middle phase or Coldplay song
26. 64 oz. of hefeweizen from the brewery, to-go
27. Riverboat on the Mon
32. Wendy might be on it (she is)
33. Where manis and pedis happen
34. They should be bigger in times like these
35. Wolf says you can take cocktails this way
ACROSS
4. Recommended distance (ft.) to keep while out and about
5. Cold cut on a controversial Pa. pie
6. Embraces
8. Local univ., briefly
9. Harshest phase in lockdown or Malkovich movie
11. Local univ., briefly
13. Swimming destination in Missouri, or a Netflix show
14. What anti-lockdown protesters are jonesing for
15. Popular thing to bake for the bored
16. Local univ., briefly
18. What these times are, according to TV commercials
22. How many are voting in 2020
23. Former “kid” who donated 100,000 meals to Pittsburgh food banks
25. First league to cancel season, not that we have a team
28. Putting in hours out-of-office, briefly
29. The kind of distancing that’s big now
30. How Trump spells Conor’s name
31. Fetterman is his lieutenant
33. It blew a 17 year lead to Zoom
34. Number of seconds for a handwash. Are we still doing that?
36. State Rep. with a friend in Bernie
37. Third phase or Nader’s party
38. Stanley Ipkiss wears one and so should you
