Pandan cake, Halloween cocktails, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Monterey Pub - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Monterey Pub

Farmer x Baker

1101 Powers Run Rd., Fox Chapel. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker, the popular riverside eatery, opened its brick and mortar location, Farm to Market, in Fox Chapel as of Oct. 15. The menu looks stacked with homemade bagels and bagel sandwiches, and hot and cold coffee drinks. Watch the Farmer x Baker Instagram to keep up with daily hours and menu changes. The team is also hiring a full-time baker, and the job posting can be viewed on their Instagram page.

Onion Maiden

639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. onionmaiden.com
Onion Maiden has recently revamped their menu, with both old favorites and new additions like the Sweet Leaf pandan cake. Pandan is a plant found in South East and South Asia, that has a flavor that blends green tea and vanilla. The cake is topped with a sweet sour plum cream, matcha, almond, and cocoa.

Monterey Pub

1227 Monterey St., North Side. montereypub.com
The Monterey Pub announced via its Facebook page that it will be reopening on Wed., Oct. 20 under new ownership. The pub will not immediately be operating at full capacity, posting that they are working on temporary hours from Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m. every night.


El Burro Dos

113 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale. elburropgh.com
El Burro’s Swissvale location will be closed for remodeling from Wed., Oct. 19 to Fri., Oct. 21. Regular hours will resume on Sat., Oct. 22.

Kennywood and Idlewild

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin/2574 US-30, Ligonier. kennywood.com
Both of these Pittsburgh-area amusement parks are adding fall-themed goods to their seasonal menus. Visitors to Kennywood will find pumpkin spice-flavored funnel cake and cheesecake, along with turkey legs, grilled corn on the cob, sweet potato fries, kielbasa and sauerkraut, eyeball cupcakes, and scary ice cream cones. At Idlewild, there will be s’mores, caramel apples, and cotton candy in orange and green. Adults can enjoy hard ciders and seasonal brews at either location.

Cocktails from the Crypt

705 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/cocktailsfromthecrypt
This pop-up Halloween bar is for lovers of all things spooky. From now until Halloween, this pop-up will feature themed cocktails and ghoulish decor. The set-up is no reservations and first-come, first-served, so experience it while you can. Hours for the bar are every day from 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Adda Coffee and Tea House

926 Western Ave., North Side. addacoffeehouse.com
Adda will play host to the Metaphysical Market, an afternoon that pairs vegan tacos with crystals, readings, and other occult goodness to get you ready for Halloween. The market takes place on Sun., Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature food from Disfrutar Vegan Tacos, the Evidential Medium, Empress Oracle Tarot, Triple Moon Alchemy, Keystone Crystals, and Ritual Soapworks.
click to enlarge Hop Prowler and Berry Berry Shaman by Grist House Craft Brewery - IMAGE COURTESY OF GRIST HOUSE CRAFT BREWERY
Image courtesy of Grist House Craft Brewery
Hop Prowler and Berry Berry Shaman by Grist House Craft Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 Sherman St., Millvale/301 Sgt. Messerschmidt Rd., Oakdale. gristhouse.com
Grist House announced the impending release of two brand new beers this week, and their flavor profiles look about as colorful as their can designs. The Hop Prowler is a New England IPA described as featuring notes of tangerine, peach, lavender, and berries. Berry Berry Shaman is a "lemonade-inspired sour ale" brewed with strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, lemon, and berry tea from Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange. Hop Prowler will be available on Wed., Oct. 20, followed by Berry Berry Shaman on Fri., Oct. 22.
Best Thing I Ate This Week
click to enlarge Soyrizo burrito from Edgar's Best Tacos - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Soyrizo burrito from Edgar's Best Tacos
My week was blessed with tasty burritos from Edgar's Best Tacos and El Burro Dos. After an appointment in the Strip District, I decided to try lunch at Edgar's Best Tacos, a small Mexican food stand located in the courtyard of the Pennsylvania Market. I got the soyrizo burrito, made with plant-based sausage, and paired it with jalapeno cheese sauce. The burrito was absolutely packed with ingredients and flavor, some of which offset the inherent dryness that can come with soyrizo. The cup of jalapeno cheese sauce, pleasantly chilled from the fridge, added a spicy kick.


I also ordered a variety of food from El Burro Dos, mainly from their robust vegan and vegetarian menus. The vegan Chile Relleno burrito and rolled potato tacos were the absolute standouts. The restaurant's vegan cheese added a surprising richness to the burrito's slightly spicy chiles, and the potato tacos were well-balanced, the crispy outside and soft potato center pairing well with a zesty, fresh pico de gallo.  — Amanda Waltz, A&E editor

