Pa. Treasury Twitter account has shut down, leaving legacy of snarky, relatable PR

In a farewell message, the account, run by previously unnamed Treasury employees, said the account was an “experiment began as a direct result of [Torsella’s] vision to rebuild community and reconnect people with a government that is supposed to serve them.”
By 8 a.m. the next day, the account appeared to be deactivated.
They also noted that “Treasury as an institution will still be here doing great things, just under new management.”
Created in the summer of 2019, the faceless account, @PATreasury, purports to “handle all of the money.”
It then amassed 31,000 followers through withering social commentary and using internet memes, trending jokes and Twitter’s irreverent style to publicize state run saving plans for people with disabilities or $100 in starting capital for families that start a tax free, Treasury-run college savings account.
The treasurer is charged with managing, both directly and indirectly, more than $120 billion in state investments.
Those investments can be leveraged for short term loans to the state to pay pressing bills — such as when Torsella approved loans for road projects this month — or to join shareholder actions against CEOs, like Torsella did against Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.
decide how to spend billions of dollars to meet retirement payments for hundreds of thousands of retired teachers and public servants.
statewide policy, that didn’t stop its Twitter account from skewering many of the men who embody modern American capitalism — such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Zuckerberg.
Torsella also had to, occasionally, rein in the account.
Even as local media declines, Pang added, it’s important for the citizens to be aware of retirement savings accounts and transparency initiatives from the state Treasury or other agencies.
“In this age, it’s important for any government to communicate with citizens directly and Twitter is a great tool for direct communications,” Pang said.
He thought that the state Treasury made good use of the medium, and was sad to see the account go.
His only advice for future users was simple — identify the author of the Tweets.
“You know who created a press release,” Pang said.
Friday afternoon, the account did identify its main Tweet authors — communications director Mike Connolly and communications coordinator Hannah Miller.
The message added that Torsella and company would “just be finding different ways” to fight. But don’t worry, they also did hint earlier of how they’ll get their snark across in the future.
Stephen Caruso is a reporter with the Pennsylvania Capital-Star where this story first appeared.