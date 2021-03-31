 Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

By

covid-coronavirus-vaccine-pennsylvania.jpg
Update — 11:45 a.m. Mon., April 12:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that effective Tues., April 13, all Pennsylvanians 16 and older will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the rising coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations

In a tweet, Pennsylvania acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said "Everyone needs and should be afforded the opportunity to access the vaccine as soon as possible. This change provides earlier access for many and means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments."


This announcement moves up vaccine eligibility for all Pennsylvania adults by six days. In March, the state health department originally said that all adults would be eligible by April 19.

Original story published March 31:
Now that more than 1 million Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated and vaccine supplies are increasing, Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks, including allowing all Pennsylvanians to start scheduling vaccine apportionment on April 13. As part of Phase 2 of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout, "all individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine," will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

Currently, Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A. Announced today, as of March 31, this phase also includes law enforcement (including corrections and parole officers, among others), career and volunteer firefighters, supermarket and grocery store employees, and food and agriculture workers, who were previously listed in Phase 1B.
Starting April 5, vaccine eligibility will open to those in Phase 1B, which now includes those living or working in congregate settings not included in Phase 1A, people receiving home and community-based services, first responders, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, education workers, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, and people caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.

Vaccine eligibility will expand again on April 12 to include residents in Phase 1C. This includes essential workers in transportation, water and wastewater management, the food service industry, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications and media, energy, legal services, government workers, public safety, and public health. On April 12, these workers will be able to start scheduling vaccine appointments.


All Pennsylvanians 16 and older will become eligible April 13. This vaccine rollout schedule does not apply to those living in Philadelphia, which has its own vaccine rollout plan. For more information about eligibility and how to schedule a COVID vaccine, visit pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/.

