Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents by April 19, and select groups before then

By

Now that more than 1 million Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated and vaccine supplies are increasing, Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding vaccine eligibility in the coming weeks, including allowing all Pennsylvanians to start scheduling vaccine apportionment on April 19. As part of Phase 2 of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout, "all individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine," will be eligible for the vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

Currently, Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A. Announced today, as of March 31, this phase also includes law enforcement (including corrections and parole officers, among others), career and volunteer firefighters, supermarket and grocery store employees, and food and agriculture workers, who were previously listed in Phase 1B.
Starting April 5, vaccine eligibility will open to those in Phase 1B, which now includes those living or working in congregate settings not included in Phase 1A, people receiving home and community-based services, first responders, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, education workers, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, and people caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.

Vaccine eligibility will expand again on April 12 to include residents in Phase 1C. This includes essential workers in transportation, water and wastewater management, the food service industry, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications and media, energy, legal services, government workers, public safety, and public health. On April 12, these workers will be able to start scheduling vaccine appointments.


All Pennsylvanians will become eligible April 19. This vaccine rollout schedule does not apply to those living in Philadelphia, which has its own vaccine rollout plan. For more information about eligibility and how to schedule a COVID vaccine, visit pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/.

