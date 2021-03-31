Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents by April 19, and select groups before then

Currently, Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A. Announced today, as of March 31, this phase also includes law enforcement (including corrections and parole officers, among others), career and volunteer firefighters, supermarket and grocery store employees, and food and agriculture workers, who were previously listed in Phase 1B.
Starting April 5, vaccine eligibility will open to those in Phase 1B, which now includes those living or working in congregate settings not included in Phase 1A, people receiving home and community-based services, first responders, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, education workers, clergy and other essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers, and people caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.
Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021
All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.
See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh
Vaccine eligibility will expand again on April 12 to include residents in Phase 1C. This includes essential workers in transportation, water and wastewater management, the food service industry, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications and media, energy, legal services, government workers, public safety, and public health. On April 12, these workers will be able to start scheduling vaccine appointments.
All Pennsylvanians will become eligible April 19. This vaccine rollout schedule does not apply to those living in Philadelphia, which has its own vaccine rollout plan. For more information about eligibility and how to schedule a COVID vaccine, visit pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/.