 Pa. Supreme Court throws out GOP challenge to 2.5M mail-in ballots | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. Supreme Court throws out GOP challenge to 2.5M mail-in ballots

By

click to enlarge judge-pa-supremecourt-gop-challenge.jpg
Dealing them their second legal defeat of the weekend, Pennsylvania’s highest court has thrown out a Trump campaign-aligned challenge to the state’s effort to certify mail-in ballots, according to a published report.

On Saturday, the state Supreme Court unanimously overruled a lower court’s order blocking the certification, arguing that the underlying lawsuit was filed months after the law allowed for the Keystone State’s mail-in balloting statute, the Guardian reported.

The justices also scoffed at the request in the lawsuit, filed by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Butler) demanding that the entire election be overturned in its entirety, writing that the plaintiffs had “failed to allege that even a single mail-in ballot was fraudulently cast or counted.”


Another of the plaintiffs in the case, former GOP congressional hopeful Sean Parnell, praised the mail-in balloting law earlier this year.


On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia denied the latest attempt by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to challenge election results in Pennsylvania.

Friday’s ruling by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirms last week’s decision by a federal judge in Williamsport to reject the Trump campaign’s bid to stop or reverse the certification of election results in Pennsylvania, the New York Times reported.

Pennsylvania’s election results were certified by Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday.


President Donald Trump, who lost Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes, has refused to concede that he lost the Nov. 3 general election to President-elect Joe Biden. He has vowed to appeal the appellate court’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Five authentic Mexican dishes to try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh's giant pickle ornament bursts, just like all of our dreams
Maggie’s Farm Rum celebrates with limited-edition spirits, a hot chocolate board collaboration, and more Pittsburgh food news
10 Reasons to Stay Home This Thanksgiving
Black-led community spotlight: Anti-poverty group Circles is getting a new start, channeling focus to boosting Black homeownership and entrepreneurship
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh politicians, industry workers implore state legislature to aid the decimated service industry

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh politicians, industry workers implore state legislature to aid the decimated service industry (2)

Pittsburgh's giant pickle ornament bursts, just like all of our dreams

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's giant pickle ornament bursts, just like all of our dreams

Black-led community spotlight: Anti-poverty group Circles is getting a new start, channeling focus to boosting Black homeownership and entrepreneurship

By Nardos Haile

Black-led community spotlight: Anti-poverty group Circles is getting a new start, channeling focus to boosting Black homeownership and entrepreneurship (4)

Allegheny County Jail transitioning to eBook system, accepting book donations through December

By Hannah Lynn

Allegheny County Jail transitioning to eBook system, accepting book donations through December
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 25- 1, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

Sean Parnell is suing Pa. over mail-in voting, even though he praised mail-in voting earlier this year

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh politicians, industry workers implore state legislature to aid the decimated service industry (2)

Pittsburgh politicians, industry workers implore state legislature to aid the decimated service industry

By Hannah Lynn

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation