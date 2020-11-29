Pa. Supreme Court throws out GOP challenge to 2.5M mail-in ballots

On Saturday, the state Supreme Court unanimously overruled a lower court’s order blocking the certification, arguing that the underlying lawsuit was filed months after the law allowed for the Keystone State’s mail-in balloting statute, the Guardian reported.
The justices also scoffed at the request in the lawsuit, filed by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Butler) demanding that the entire election be overturned in its entirety, writing that the plaintiffs had “failed to allege that even a single mail-in ballot was fraudulently cast or counted.”
Another of the plaintiffs in the case, former GOP congressional hopeful Sean Parnell, praised the mail-in balloting law earlier this year.
On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia denied the latest attempt by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to challenge election results in Pennsylvania.
Friday’s ruling by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirms last week’s decision by a federal judge in Williamsport to reject the Trump campaign’s bid to stop or reverse the certification of election results in Pennsylvania, the New York Times reported.
Pennsylvania’s election results were certified by Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump, who lost Pennsylvania by 81,000 votes, has refused to concede that he lost the Nov. 3 general election to President-elect Joe Biden. He has vowed to appeal the appellate court’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.