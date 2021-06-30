Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney

Key grafs: @SupremeCtofPA determines that because former DA (and Trump impeachment attorney) Bruce Castor promised Bill Cosby he'd never be prosecuted for sexual assault of Andrea Constand & he waived his 5th Amdt rights thereafter, subsequent DA was stuck with that promise. https://t.co/Ys60elxpNq pic.twitter.com/3i8UVXDIWg