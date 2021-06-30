 Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney

By

click to enlarge The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg
The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg
After spending three years behind bars, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the sexual conviction of comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

In its ruling, the state’s highest court said former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor’s decision not to charge Cosby in 2005, freeing Cosby to testify in a subsequent civil suit without his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, allowed another prosecutor to try him, according to court documents.

Cosby, now 83, was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and had been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, according to NBC News. In a ruling authored by Justice David Wecht, the high court ruled that he could not be tried twice for the same charge.
“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade,” the high court ruled.


“For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the decision reads.

Justices Debra Todd, Sallie Mundy, and Christine Donohue joined Wecht in the opinion. Justice Kevin Dougherty concurred in part of the opinion and dissented in part. He was joined by Chief Justice Max Baer. Justice Thomas Saylor filed a dissenting opinion.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps
Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall
Tony Moreno, who lost Pittsburgh mayor race as a Democrat, now running as a GOP
Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Meet the Pa. Commonwealth Court judges who’ve recently sided with Republicans on election rulings, only to be overturned by higher courts

By Kim Lyons

Meet the Pa. Commonwealth Court judges who’ve recently sided with Republicans on election rulings, only to be overturned by higher courts

What’s a “naked ballot” and why it will lead to your Pa. mail-in ballot being rejected

By Ryan Deto

The secrecy envelope that Pennsylvania ballots must be placed in to avoid a naked ballot

Pa. Supreme Court rejects request for large, expedient reduction of county jail populations

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail

Pa. Supreme Court rules in favor of Pittsburgh’s paid sick day legislation

By Ryan Deto

Organizers gathered in 2015 to prepare for city's paid-sick-leave law to go into effect.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

New Democratic ad premieres in Pittsburgh market, highlights 4th of July

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

Happy Bellies is Pittsburgh’s only locally operated third-party food delivery service

By Lauryn Nania

Happy Bellies is Pittsburgh’s only locally operated third-party food delivery service

Tony Moreno, who lost Pittsburgh mayor race as a Democrat, now running as a GOP

By Ryan Deto

Tony Moreno, who lost Pittsburgh mayor race as a Democrat, now running as a GOP
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 30- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

By Ryan Deto

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation