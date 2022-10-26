 Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. State Senate District 38: Lindsey Williams vs. Lori Mizgorski

District 38 covers several communities in northern Allegheny County including Pittsburgh’s 11th and 12th wards, Ross, McCandless, and parts of New Kensington. Incumbent Democrat Lindsey Williams is running for re-election against Republican Lori Mizgorski, a House member who no longer resides in the district she represents because of redistricting.

Lindsey Williams

Bio: Democrat. Elected 2018. Duquesne University law graduate. Previous minority chair of the Senate Education Committee. Currently serving on transportation, labor and housing committees. Before entering politics, worked for the National Whistleblowers Center, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

Education: Recently introduced legislation to create a permanent free meal program for all Pennsylvania public school students. Voted against May 2019 proposal to provide more money to parents opting out of the public school system. Supportive of increased funding for public schools.

Infrastructure: Has touted funding for infrastructure projects in her district and updates to the region’s water infrastructure, while pushing legislation to reform billing through the Turnpike’s E-Z Pass system.

Abortion: In July 2022, voted against a proposed constitutional amendment prohibiting abortion in Pennsylvania. In June 2022, said, “I will always stand for a woman’s right to healthcare, and that includes abortion.”

Reported fundraising since January 2021: $313,217


Lori Mizgorski

Bio: Republican. Current state representative for Pennsylvania’s District 30, elected 2018. Undergraduate degree in English. Lifelong resident of Shaler and previous township commissioner. Serves on House committees for transportation, labor and local affairs. Longtime board member of Shaler North Hills Library. Previously chief of staff for former State Rep. Hal English.

Education spending: In May 2019, voted to increase the value of tax credits available to parents opting out of sending their children to public school. Referred to Gov. Wolf’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, which included what Wolf called a “generational investment” in public education, as “fiscally irresponsible.”

Infrastructure: Told TribLIVE that she would focus on using federal funds for infrastructure repairs. Says she advocated and secured grant funding for clean waterways and stormwater management in Shaler as a commissioner. Appointed to 2019 Republican taskforce to evaluate problems in the state’s transportation sector. Member of the Pittsburgh Regional Transit board of directors since 2019.

Abortion: In July 2022, voted in favor of proposed constitutional amendment prohibiting abortion in Pennsylvania. Previously voted to require a funeral or cremation for abortion remains and to prohibit abortions based on a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

Reported fundraising since January 2021 $19,620


