Pa. state-run liquor stores limit some purchases as supply chain disruptions take toll

By

click to enlarge A state liquor store front in Harrisburg - CAPITAL-STAR PHOTO BY ELIZABETH HARDISON
Capital-Star photo by Elizabeth Hardison
A state liquor store front in Harrisburg
As of Sept. 17, two is the limit for Pennsylvanians purchasing certain alcoholic beverages from the commonwealth’s state-run liquor system.

Customers at Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores are limited to two-bottles-per-day of certain rationed beverages, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The rationing of certain spirits affects liquor license holders, bars and restaurants, as well as state-store customers, and applies to a list of 43 rationed beverages, including specific champagnes, bourbons, tequilas, cognacs and whiskeys, according to the AP report.


The rationed spirits are also not available for store-to-store transfer.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which oversees the state’s 598 retail facilities, told the Associated Press that the rationing was due to “supply chain disruptions and product shortages” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In it’s annual report, the PLCB confirmed that sales totaled $2.56 billion during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, a decrease of $110.9 million from the previous fiscal year.

Pennsylvania’s state store system recorded its highest sales for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on March 16, 2020 when sales totaled $29.9 million, following the announcement of statewide store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PLCB’s annual report.
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

