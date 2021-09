Pa. state-run liquor stores limit some purchases as supply chain disruptions take toll

click to enlarge Capital-Star photo by Elizabeth Hardison A state liquor store front in Harrisburg

As of Sept. 17, two is the limit for Pennsylvanians purchasing certain alcoholic beverages from the commonwealth’s state-run liquor system.Customers at Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores are limited to two-bottles-per-day of certain rationed beverages, the Associated Press reported Thursday.The rationing of certain spirits affects liquor license holders, bars and restaurants, as well as state-store customers, and applies to a list of 43 rationed beverages , including specific champagnes, bourbons, tequilas, cognacs and whiskeys, according to the AP report.The rationed spirits are also not available for store-to-store transfer.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which oversees the state’s 598 retail facilities , told the Associated Press that the rationing was due to “supply chain disruptions and product shortages” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.In it’s annual report, the PLCB confirmed that sales totaled $2.56 billion during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, a decrease of $110.9 million from the previous fiscal year.Pennsylvania’s state store system recorded its highest sales for the 2019-2020 fiscal year on March 16, 2020 when sales totaled $29.9 million, following the announcement of statewide store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PLCB’s annual report.