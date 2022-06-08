 Pa. Senate approves GOP-authored bill targeting trans girls, women in school sports | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. Senate approves GOP-authored bill targeting trans girls, women in school sports

The legislation is “designed to discriminate against transgender youth who just want to play sports like their peers”

By and

click to enlarge State Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) speaks at a “Save Women’s Sports” rally calling for the passage of HB 972 and SB 1191 on Tue., June 7, 2022. - CAPITAL-STAR PHOTO: CASSIE MILLER
Capital-Star Photo: Cassie Miller
State Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) speaks at a “Save Women’s Sports” rally calling for the passage of HB 972 and SB 1191 on Tue., June 7, 2022.
The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate — after more than an hour of debate on Tuesday — approved legislation prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s school sports.

The upper chamber voted 30-20 along party lines to send the proposal to the House of Representatives for consideration.

“This legislation is about providing these girls with that fair shot to stand at the top of the podium to celebrate their significant achievements as a result of their hard work,” Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), one of the bill’s authors, said on the Senate floor.


Sen. Judy Ward (R-Blair), another prime sponsor, said the legislation has nothing to do with biological sex and instead argued that it aims to “protect” fairness in girls’ and women’s sports.

While Republicans staked their comments on creating fairness in sports, Democrats in the chamber argued that the legislation would isolate transgender people.

“There are biological differences between bodies, but whether that biological difference should prevent a person from participating in a particular high school sport or college sport is not based in science,” Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-West View) said. “It is based in fear.”

Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks) urged lawmakers to oppose the proposal, saying transgender kids “deserve better than some circus here in the state Legislature.”


More than a dozen states — largely controlled by Republicans — have enacted laws or introduced proposals that limit transgender people from participating in school athletics. The Senate Education Committee voted along party lines last month to send a companion House bill to the full chamber for consideration, but it has yet to see a floor vote.

Just hours before the vote, state lawmakers and advocates gathered in the Capitol’s main rotunda, calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to sign the legislation, which would ban students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identities, if it makes it to his desk.

“Our House Bill 972 ensures fairness for all and preserves athletic opportunities for women,” state Rep. Barbara Gleim (R-Cumberland) said. “I ask the Senate to pass this bill for the sake of competitive women’s athletics in Pennsylvania. And when they do, I ask our governor to protect women and women’s rights under Title IX and signed the bill.”

Advocates cited University of Pennsylvania swimmer and NCAA Division I champion Lia Thomas as an example of why the bill’s passage is needed. Thomas became the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship earlier this year.

Though Thomas followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since beginning her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy, she faced accusations of having an unfair athletic advantage.


“It is unfortunate that this bill is even necessary,” Dilonna Coran, executive director of Concerned Women for America of Pennsylvania, a group promoting biblical values, said. “But what is happening in female athletics today has made it essential.”

Wolf, who leaves office in January 2023, has vowed to veto legislation restricting transgender athletes from competing in sports complying with their gender. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, called the House legislation “nothing more than cruel, designed to discriminate against transgender youth who just want to play sports like their peers” earlier this year.

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), who is the GOP gubernatorial nominee, attended Tuesday’s press conference and has voiced support for the measure in the past.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Mastriano added: “This is about fairness. It’s about removing male domination of female sports. It’s about doing the right thing.”

A 2014 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association policy, which governs competitive primary and secondary school sports in the commonwealth, gives an “equal opportunity” to all student-athletes, without regard for race, gender, and other characteristics.

The policy, which also allows for co-ed sports, states that “where a student’s gender is questioned or uncertain,” the principal has the final say on if — and with whom — the student can play sports.

In 2020, Idaho became the first state to implement a law barring transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams. However, the law has yet to take effect due to pending litigation. Currently, 16 states, excluding Idaho and West Virginia, bar transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.
Cassie Miller is an associate editor and Marley Parish is a reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Speaking of...

Doug Mastriano’s largest donor is Shake Shack’s bread maker

By Jessica Goodheart

Sen. Doug Mastriano formally announcing his run for governor on Jan. 8, 2022

Summer Lee declares victory, a win for La'Tasha Mayes, and more primary election updates

By Lisa Cunningham

Summer Lee declares victory, a win for La'Tasha Mayes, and more primary election updates

State funding for gun violence prevention supports new Pittsburgh youth programs

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Legacy Arts Projects' Drums not Guns: Sara Jackson, youth program coordinator, Fode Camara, master drummer, and Royce, youth program coordinator

Josh Shapiro, the lone Democrat running for Pa. Governor

By Kim Lyons

Josh Shapiro, the lone Democrat running for Pa. Governor
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh responds to onslaught of gun violence

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to onslaught of gun violence

Frick Pittsburgh exhibition shows the many facets of Romare Bearden

By Amanda Waltz

Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary

WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

By Dani Janae

WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

Five-year funding award boosts 1Hood Media programming

By Jamie Wiggan

Five-year funding award boosts 1Hood Media programming
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 8-14, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

WAMO to host live panel for teens addressing recent gun violence

By Dani Janae

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

By Jamie Wiggan

Five-year funding award boosts 1Hood Media programming

Five-year funding award boosts 1Hood Media programming

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to onslaught of gun violence

Pittsburgh responds to onslaught of gun violence

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation