 Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

By

click to enlarge Gisele Fetterman - PHOTO: COURTESY OF GISELE FETTERMAN
Photo: courtesy of Gisele Fetterman
Gisele Fetterman
Pennsylvania’s second lady Gisele Barreto Fetterman tweeted Sunday that she had been the target of a racist attack while shopping at her local Aldi, and shared a video she filmed of a woman shouting a racial slur at her, the Washington Post reported.

The verbal assault happened after 5:30 p.m., around two miles away from her home in Braddock. The second lady was able to film the woman from inside her car after the woman followed Fetterman outside the store and continued to harass her, the newspaper reported.

Fetterman was targeted by the woman inside an Aldi grocery store after she recognized her as the wife of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock).
The woman insulted the second lady by yelling, “‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,’” Fetterman told the Post.


Fetterman, 38, is usually accompanied by Pennsylvania State Police troopers when she travels. But she decided to run to Aldi on her own this time to catch a sale on golden kiwis before it ended, the Post reported.

Fetterman, who was born in Brazil, has been targeted before because of her background as an undocumented immigrant, but this incident was particularly disturbing because it was the second lady’s first in-person harassment experience, she told the Post.

Fetterman told the Post that State Police are looking into the incident after she provided them with the perpetrator’s license plate number. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton) tweeted in support of the second lady, and condemned the incident on Sunday.
Gov. Tom Wolf condemned the attack in a statement on Monday.

““The ethnic intimidation and racist speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable, and unworthy of Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity. Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she — and every Pennsylvanian — deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed.”


In a Tweet on Monday afternoon, John Fetterman thanked Pennsylvanians for their support.
This attack comes in the wake of rising political tension in Pennsylvania after both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden identified the state as the “tipping-point” battleground during the upcoming election with its 20 electoral college votes, the Post reported last week.

Fetterman told the Post that she feels people are getting more comfortable with spewing hatred against racial minorities because of Trump’s support for racist rhetoric.
Rjaa Ahmed is a student at Temple University and Hearken Election SOS Fellow, who is helping the Pennsylvania Capital-Star cover the 2020 general election. This story is courtesy of our news partners at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Trending

Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently
Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue
Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news
Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

Sen. Casey: Affordable Care Act in "grave danger" if Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

By Marie Albiges

Bob Casey in Pittsburgh in 2017

Peduto and Fitzgerald urge Trump to avoid campaigning in Pittsburgh next week

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
More »

Tags

Latest in News

PA Black Votes Matter to host first-ever early in-person voting event in Allegheny County

By Amanda Waltz

PA Black Votes Matter to host first-ever early in-person voting event in Allegheny County

Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue

By Ryan Deto

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park

House GOP leadership calls for Western Pa. Rep. Bernstine to resign over Snapchats of son

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

D.C.-area man, aka Donald Trump

D.C. man possibly carrying infectious disease to travel to Pittsburgh during pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

The Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park

Mayor Bill Peduto calls for removal of Pittsburgh Columbus statue

By Ryan Deto

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question (2)

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation