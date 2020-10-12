Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

click to enlarge Photo: courtesy of Gisele Fetterman Gisele Fetterman

*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided. I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to pic.twitter.com/kzSoxCVJ2x — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 11, 2020

Today at the grocery store, PA’s Second Lady @giselefetterman was subjected to a racial slur and taunts. As she said: “this hatred is taught.” It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 12, 2020

I am *deeply* grateful to the Governor for his support of @giselefetterman



The outpouring of love + support from Pennsylvania’s leadership + citizens has been truly humbling.



Gisele + I love this country and our commonwealth deeply.



Thank you PA, for standing with Gisele. 💙 https://t.co/Ekv2WLll9r — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2020